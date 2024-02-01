Plug and Play Launches New Orlando Office, Focused on Smart Cities

News provided by

Plug and Play

01 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play, the global innovation platform, is excited to announce the opening of its new office in Orlando, Florida, dedicated to advancing smart cities. This strategic move reflects Plug and Play's commitment to fostering innovation and supporting startups in the rapidly growing field of smart city technologies. The Orlando office will serve as a hub for one of Plug and Play's three-month startup accelerator programs, scheduled to commence in early 2024.

"We are excited to launch our new Orlando office and join hands with renowned partners such as the University of Central Florida, Orange County Government, Duke Energy, and Tavistock," said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play. "Together, we aim to foster an environment that supports startups in developing cutting-edge technologies. Orlando has shown incredible potential, and with our startup accelerator programs, we are excited to drive innovation and shape the future of smart cities in the region."

"Orange County is thrilled to partner with Plug and Play to advance smart cities and emerging technologies through public-private collaboration. We have allocated $1.5 million to Plug and Play to help boost local business growth and continue our vision of a connected and sustainable future," commented Jerry Demings, Mayor of Orange County, Florida.

As part of Plug and Play's expansion plans, the new Orlando office will collaborate with key partners, including the Orange County Government, Duke Energy, the University of Central Florida (UCF), and Tavistock. This collaboration aims to leverage the strong ecosystem of expertise and resources in the region, driving the development of innovative solutions for smart cities.

"Plug and Play's intentional focus on fostering partnerships and creating new opportunities aligns seamlessly with Orlando and Central Florida, a region where collaboration and innovation flourish," said UCF President Alexander N. Cartwright. "Through partnership, we will together shape the landscape of smart cities for the future and amplify impact for our region and our state."

By establishing a presence in Orlando, Plug and Play aims to attract and nurture the brightest startups in the smart city space. The startup accelerator programs will provide selected companies with access to mentorship, business development opportunities, and potential investment. Furthermore, startups will benefit from Plug and Play's extensive network of corporate partners, facilitating collaboration and commercialization of their groundbreaking solutions.

Plug and Play's decision to partner with the Orange County Government, Duke Energy, UCF, and Tavistock underscores the shared vision of building a sustainable and technologically advanced future for the Central Florida region. With ongoing assistance from the Orlando Economic Partnership, these partnerships will enable Plug and Play to tap into the vast expertise of these organizations and create a thriving ecosystem for smart city innovation. 

To learn more about Plug and Play's new Orlando office, please visit pnptc.com/orlando

To join our launch event on April 2, 2024, please contact [email protected] Jake McGee is a Florida native and our first hire on the ground.

About Plug and Play
Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 50+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/ 

Press Contact
[email protected] 

SOURCE Plug and Play

Also from this source

Plug and Play Opens New Medtech Office in Warsaw, Indiana

Plug and Play Opens New Medtech Office in Warsaw, Indiana

Plug and Play, the leading global innovation platform, is excited to announce the opening of its newest office in Warsaw, Indiana, focused on the...
Plug and Play and Visa Select 21 Diverse Founders to Participate in Inclusive Fintech Accelerator

Plug and Play and Visa Select 21 Diverse Founders to Participate in Inclusive Fintech Accelerator

Plug and Play, the world's largest global innovation platform, and Visa announced today the selection of 21 cutting-edge startups to participate in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.