Plug and Play Opens New Medtech Office in Warsaw, Indiana

WARSAW, Ind., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play , the leading global innovation platform, is excited to announce the opening of its newest office in Warsaw, Indiana, focused on the rapidly growing medtech industry. This expansion further strengthens Plug and Play's commitment to fostering innovation in healthcare and supporting the development of groundbreaking technologies.

The new office will be located in the heart of Warsaw, Indiana, renowned for its thriving medtech ecosystem. Plug and Play aims to leverage the regional expertise and resources to drive collaboration and accelerate the growth of startups in the medtech sector.

Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play, expressed his enthusiasm for the new location, stating: "We are thrilled to launch a presence in Warsaw, one of the most dynamic medtech hubs in the United States. This expansion allows us to collaborate with the brightest minds and most innovative startups, driving breakthroughs and transforming healthcare."

Plug and Play's expansion into Warsaw, Indiana supports the vision of Zimmer Biomet to transform Warsaw from the Orthopedic capital to the medtech capital of the world. This program is made possible through key partnerships with industry leaders such as Zimmer Biomet, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), Strategic Development Commission (SDC), and Paragon Medical, a business of AMETEK, Inc. Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership (NEI), a regional economic development organization, and OrthoWorx, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the orthopedic industry in Northeast Indiana, have played an instrumental role in facilitating Plug and Play's entry into the local ecosystem. Brandon Noll, former Vice President of Business Development for NEI, has recently joined Plug and Play as the Director of Indiana.

"Zimmer Biomet is extremely proud to be a founding partner in Plug and Play's new medtech vertical – based in Warsaw, Indiana, home of our global headquarters – and believe our alignment with this proven innovation platform will serve as a catalyst to further fuel progress and growth across the medtech sector," said Jim Lancaster, President, Recon and Global Headquarters Executive Director at Zimmer Biomet. "We remain committed to investing in the Warsaw community and greater Kosciusko County / Northern Indiana region and see our relationship with Plug and Play as a natural outlet for that commitment."

"Northeast Indiana has been a bastion of innovation in the medical technology sector for more than a century," said Indiana Secretary of Commerce David Rosenberg. "Supporting the Orthopedics Capital of the World in its efforts to iterate on the past, present and future of its local economy is squarely in line with the IEDC's mission to foster entrepreneurship and innovation in every corner of the state. Plug and Play's expertise and novel approach are a welcomed addition to Indiana's thriving and ever expanding venture capital economy."

Wil Boren, Vice President and General Manager Paragon Medical, also shared his passion for growing Warsaw, IN as the medtech capital of the world. He stated, "We are honored to be a key partner in establishing Plug and Play's footprint in Warsaw. This initiative further strengthens our shared commitment to supporting innovation and entrepreneurship in the rapidly growing space of medtech. With our Paragon Medical headquarters just up the road in Pierceton, IN, we reaffirm our dedication to nurturing talent within the communities we live and work."

"As a neighboring Mayor and Strategic Development Commission (SDC) member, I'm excited to support Plug and Play's decision to expand its global platform to Warsaw, Indiana. The Northeast Indiana SDC is pleased to sponsor the Northeast Indiana Colleges and Universities Network and its 10 members as a founding partner of Plug and Play to further engage our region's universities in supporting the growth of the medtech sector through innovation and workforce development. This expansion showcases the commitment of Warsaw, Indiana and the Northeast Indiana region to being the Medtech capital of the world," said Mayor Richard Strick, City of Huntington.

The opening of the Warsaw office marks another milestone in Plug and Play's global expansion strategy, which aims to connect startups with corporations, governments, and organizations to drive innovation and create mutually beneficial partnerships.

Plug and Play's presence in Warsaw will provide startups with access to a wide range of resources and support, including mentorship, networking opportunities, and access to Plug and Play's extensive network of corporate partners and investors. Additionally, selected medtech startups will have the opportunity to participate in Plug and Play's renowned accelerator programs, gaining valuable insights, mentorship, and potential investment opportunities.

