Plug and Play Opens New Medtech Office in Warsaw, Indiana

News provided by

Plug and Play

17 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

WARSAW, Ind., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play, the leading global innovation platform, is excited to announce the opening of its newest office in Warsaw, Indiana, focused on the rapidly growing medtech industry. This expansion further strengthens Plug and Play's commitment to fostering innovation in healthcare and supporting the development of groundbreaking technologies.

The new office will be located in the heart of Warsaw, Indiana, renowned for its thriving medtech ecosystem. Plug and Play aims to leverage the regional expertise and resources to drive collaboration and accelerate the growth of startups in the medtech sector.

Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play, expressed his enthusiasm for the new location, stating: "We are thrilled to launch a presence in Warsaw, one of the most dynamic medtech hubs in the United States. This expansion allows us to collaborate with the brightest minds and most innovative startups, driving breakthroughs and transforming healthcare."

Plug and Play's expansion into Warsaw, Indiana supports the vision of Zimmer Biomet to transform Warsaw from the Orthopedic capital to the medtech capital of the world. This program is made possible through key partnerships with industry leaders such as Zimmer Biomet, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), Strategic Development Commission (SDC), and Paragon Medical, a business of AMETEK, Inc. Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership (NEI), a regional economic development organization, and OrthoWorx, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the orthopedic industry in Northeast Indiana, have played an instrumental role in facilitating Plug and Play's entry into the local ecosystem. Brandon Noll, former Vice President of Business Development for NEI, has recently joined Plug and Play as the Director of Indiana.

"Zimmer Biomet is extremely proud to be a founding partner in Plug and Play's new medtech vertical – based in Warsaw, Indiana, home of our global headquarters – and believe our alignment with this proven innovation platform will serve as a catalyst to further fuel progress and growth across the medtech sector," said Jim Lancaster, President, Recon and Global Headquarters Executive Director at Zimmer Biomet. "We remain committed to investing in the Warsaw community and greater Kosciusko County / Northern Indiana region and see our relationship with Plug and Play as a natural outlet for that commitment."

"Northeast Indiana has been a bastion of innovation in the medical technology sector for more than a century," said Indiana Secretary of Commerce David Rosenberg. "Supporting the Orthopedics Capital of the World in its efforts to iterate on the past, present and future of its local economy is squarely in line with the IEDC's mission to foster entrepreneurship and innovation in every corner of the state. Plug and Play's expertise and novel approach are a welcomed addition to Indiana's thriving and ever expanding venture capital economy."

Wil Boren, Vice President and General Manager Paragon Medical, also shared his passion for growing Warsaw, IN as the medtech capital of the world. He stated, "We are honored to be a key partner in establishing Plug and Play's footprint in Warsaw. This initiative further strengthens our shared commitment to supporting innovation and entrepreneurship in the rapidly growing space of medtech. With our Paragon Medical headquarters just up the road in Pierceton, IN, we reaffirm our dedication to nurturing talent within the communities we live and work."

"As a neighboring Mayor and Strategic Development Commission (SDC) member, I'm excited to support Plug and Play's decision to expand its global platform to Warsaw, Indiana. The Northeast Indiana SDC is pleased to sponsor the Northeast Indiana Colleges and Universities Network and its 10 members as a founding partner of Plug and Play to further engage our region's universities in supporting the growth of the medtech sector through innovation and workforce development. This expansion showcases the commitment of Warsaw, Indiana and the Northeast Indiana region to being the Medtech capital of the world," said Mayor Richard Strick, City of Huntington. 

The opening of the Warsaw office marks another milestone in Plug and Play's global expansion strategy, which aims to connect startups with corporations, governments, and organizations to drive innovation and create mutually beneficial partnerships.

Plug and Play's presence in Warsaw will provide startups with access to a wide range of resources and support, including mentorship, networking opportunities, and access to Plug and Play's extensive network of corporate partners and investors. Additionally, selected medtech startups will have the opportunity to participate in Plug and Play's renowned accelerator programs, gaining valuable insights, mentorship, and potential investment opportunities.

For more information on how to get involved, visit: pnptc.com/warsaw

About Plug and Play
Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 50+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/ 

Media Contact:
[email protected] 

SOURCE Plug and Play

Also from this source

Plug and Play and Visa Select 21 Diverse Founders to Participate in Inclusive Fintech Accelerator

Plug and Play and Visa Select 21 Diverse Founders to Participate in Inclusive Fintech Accelerator

Plug and Play, the world's largest global innovation platform, and Visa announced today the selection of 21 cutting-edge startups to participate in...
Startup Lithuania Accelerator powered by Plug and Play looks for early-stage tech startups to join its new program in Vilnius

Startup Lithuania Accelerator powered by Plug and Play looks for early-stage tech startups to join its new program in Vilnius

Startup Lithuania has partnered with global innovation platform, Plug and Play and opens applications for their first startup accelerator program...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.