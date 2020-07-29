Plug and Play partners with Cargill to launch innovation platform focused on animal health and agricultural technology

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play, a global innovation platform and accelerator, today announced that Cargill will serve as a founding partner for its newest location in Topeka, Kan. focused on animal health and agriculture technology. Through this partnership, Plug and Play and Cargill will work with startups that are creating new technologies and products to build successful food and agricultural businesses and communities.

"Cargill is partnering with Plug and Play to bring together some of the brightest minds and boldest ideas in agriculture and protein production," said Rob Stewart, president of growth ventures and emerging markets in Cargill's North America protein business. "Together we will leverage our unique expertise to help new companies across the food supply chain identify market opportunities, attract customers and accelerate growth."

This partnership will incubate global innovation around Animal Health and Agtech from the heart of cattle country and the Kansas City animal health corridor, making the most of both companies' strengths. Plug and Play's global reach will help startups enter new geographic locations, find new customers and grow. Cargill will bring scale, a broad expertise and the strength of a global supply chain.

"Plug and Play is incredibly excited to launch this program in partnership with Cargill as our first founding partner. Their support and dedication will lay the foundation for entrepreneurs and startups to access the best resources available, beginning with industries such as Animal Health and Agtech," said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play.

Plug and Play will bring eight to 10 startups to the city every six months. Later this fall, the company will run their first virtual accelerator out of the Topeka location. Those startups will go through three-month accelerator programs aimed at helping the businesses get off the ground, providing mentorship, resources and office space. There is a 70 percent average success rate for companies that go through a Plug and Play accelerator program, measured in follow-on capital raised.

"Topeka proudly welcomes Cargill as the first founding partner of the Plug and Play Platform. This investment is a vital step, it will propel our community forward as we work to become a hub for Animal Science and Agtech research. I am grateful to our partners in GOTopeka for making this possible, and am excited to watch a new generation of startups and entrepreneurs find their success in our great city," commented Mayor Michelle De La Isla.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cargill as the first founding member of the Topeka Animal Health and Agtech focused innovation platform powered by Plug and Play. Cargill has made significant investments in innovation throughout Kansas over the last decade and we are proud to collaborate with this organization and help shape the future of agriculture for our State. Plug and Play's proven innovation platform will create substantial economic impact for the entire region," said Katrin Bridges, Senior Vice President of Innovation for Greater Topeka Partnership.

Corporations and startups interested in Plug and Play's Animal Health and Agtech program in Topeka can apply here: https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/join/

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 30 locations globally, giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 30,000 startups and 400 official corporate partners, Plug and Play has created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. Companies in our community have raised over $9 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

About Cargill

Cargill's 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive. We combine 155 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

SOURCE Plug and Play

Related Links

https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com

