Plug and Play Partners with UN Tourism for Artificial Intelligence Global Startup Competition

This global initiative aims to drive progress in the tourism sector towards the Sustainable Development Goals by harnessing the potential of cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Augmented and Virtual Reality.

Accelerating SDGs through Innovation and Technology

The UN Tourism Artificial Intelligence Global Startup Competition highlights the transformative potential of innovative solutions, propelling the tourism sector towards recovery while empowering it to play a pivotal role in achieving the global goals outlined in Agenda 2030. This initiative invites startups worldwide to lead change in tourism towards a sustainable, inclusive future aligned with global aspirations for a better world.

UN Tourism Executive Director, Natalia Bayona, says: "We stand at the dawn of a new era in tourism, where innovation is key. We can't forget that the global smart tourism market is projected to reach 126.889 billion dollars by 2033, growing 16% since 2023 and 2.2% of global venture capital is flowing into tourism and technology startups. This new era in tourism is being shaped and guided by the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence. The future of tourism is here, and it is intelligent, efficient, and sustainable".

Benefits for Participants

The competition invites early-stage and series A startups to apply before July 31. Benefits for participants accepted include:

Accommodation and travel to pitch at the UN Tourism Tech Adventures

Two-month acceleration program at SPARK - the Innovation Sphere of Les Roches , held across both campuses in Marbella and Crans-Montana

Integration into the Plug and Play Ecosystem and participation in the yearly Summit

Access to curated mentorship programs

Scholarships from the UN Tourism Academy

Potential pilot project collaborations with private sector partners and institution

Participation in the Program for Ambassadors of the Spanish Language Award powered by Fundación Carolina

Opportunities for pilot project collaborations with private sector partners and institutions

Access to 90+ Venture Capitalists

Selection and Evaluation Criteria

The competition is open to startups worldwide, spanning various industries and emphasizing innovation, sustainability, and scalable business models with potential for international growth. Participating startups will be assessed based on their contribution to the selected SDGs, ease of value capture through collaboration, potential business impact, maturity of the product and technology, team and organizational structure, and partnership readiness.

Plug and Play's Role in Sourcing and Scouting Startups

Plug and Play's role in the competition involves sourcing and scouting startups for initiatives like the UN Tourism Artificial Intelligence Global Startup Competition, aimed at supporting the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals through technology. As a global innovation platform connecting startups, corporations, and investors, Plug and Play is committed to driving technological advancements and innovation across 25+ industries. This initiative seeks to cultivate a collaborative ecosystem for sustainable and inclusive innovation worldwide.

All interested potential participants can apply to the call for applications on the following page: https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/un-tourism-artificial-intelligence-global-startup-competition/ .

