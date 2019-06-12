Plug and Play to Launch New B2B Sales & Distribution Innovation Platform with WESCO

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play announces their newest innovation platform focused on B2B Sales & Distribution, with WESCO International, Inc. as a founding anchor partner. WESCO, a leading provider of electrical, industrial, and communications products and advanced supply chain management and logistic services, is looking to work with industry-specific startups and their technologies.

"We are excited to have this opportunity to engage with WESCO to facilitate the launch of our new B2B Sales & Distribution platform. WESCO's leading position in wholesale distribution combined with their digital transformation strategy makes them an ideal founding member," says Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play.

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif., Plug and Play connects startups and leading corporations around the world through a series of industry-specific accelerator programs. WESCO will have access to a global network of startups developing new digital technologies and innovative tools and solutions for the B2B distribution value chain. Focus areas of Plug and Play's new B2B Sales & Distribution program include improving the customer experience, B2B e-commerce, pricing, and process optimization. Startups will be selected to participate in the 3-month program by Plug and Play's ventures team and corporate partners to the program.

"The future of distribution will require new data-driven solutions and services that build upon our historical roots of linking manufacturers to customers in the supply chain. Our alliance with Plug and Play positions WESCO to effectively participate in the digital ecosystem and expand the digitization of our business at a faster rate," said John J. Engel, Chairman, President and CEO of WESCO International.

Plug and Play B2B Sales & Distribution will officially run its program in Q4 of 2019. Forward-thinking corporations who would like to take part are encouraged to apply: https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/b2b-distribution/

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since our inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 20 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 10,000 startups and 280 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup Protected ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC), a publicly traded Fortune 500 holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) products, construction materials, and advanced supply chain management and logistic services. 2018 annual sales were approximately $8.2 billion. The company employs approximately 9,300 people, maintains relationships with approximately 30,000 suppliers, and serves approximately 70,000 active customers worldwide. Customers include commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. WESCO operates 10 fully automated distribution centers and approximately 500 branches in North America and international markets, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

Plug and Play Contact:

Nima Shomali

Founder & Director, B2B Sales & Distribution

n.shomali@pnptc.com

925.998.2341

SOURCE Plug and Play

Related Links

http://plugandplaytechcenter.com

