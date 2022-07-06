Plug and Play Welcomes Sabre as its Newest Travel and Hospitality Partner

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., and SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology company powering the global travel industry, today announced its partnership with Plug and Play's Travel & Hospitality program headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley.

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform that brings together the best startups with the world's largest corporations. Through this partnership, Sabre will enhance its visibility and gain early access to the global startup community.

"Over the past years, we have accelerated our focus on innovation, both internally and together with strong partners," said Sundar Narasimhan, President Sabre Labs & Product Strategy. "Our collaboration with Plug and Play is another milestone on this journey and we are very excited to engage with their world-class community of forward-thinking, driven entrepreneurs to shape the future of travel."

Plug and Play's Travel & Hospitality program launched in 2016 and has since expanded to six locations around the world. Since its inception, the Travel program has accelerated over 250 startups and worked with some of the most innovative corporations in the industry. With this partnership, Plug and Play's goal is to complement Sabre's innovation roadmap through vetted introductions to promising travel technologies that will seek to ultimately translate to a faster recovery for the industry while improving the traveler's overall journey.

"When it comes to insights regarding the entire travel ecosystem, Sabre has demonstrated their commitment to diverse and in-depth products that touch many of our travel and hospitality partners and their customers," said Saeed Amidi, CEO & Founder, Plug and Play. "Sabre's commitment to digital transformation is exemplified by the innovative work coming out of Sabre Labs, their support in the startup community as well as their work with forward-thinking partners both inside and outside of travel. This partnership came into fruition at a perfect inflection point for the travel industry's recovery."

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 35+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

Media Contact: Jordan Bray, [email protected]

