Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures: Insights Into & Future of the World Market, 2019 to 2022 -- Growing Focus on Water Conservation Driving Demand

DUBLIN, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:

Plumbing Fittings (Bath & Shower Fittings, Lavatory Fittings, Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings, and Other Fittings)

Plumbing Fixtures (Bath & Shower Fixtures, Lavatory Fixtures, Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures, and Other Fixtures)

The report profiles 249 companies including many key and niche players such as



American Bath Group ( USA )

) American Standard Brands ( USA )

) Armitage Shanks (UK)

(UK) Asahi Eito Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. ( India )

) Elkay Manufacturing Company ( USA )

) Geberit AG ( Switzerland )

) Grohe AG ( Germany )

) Hindustan Sanitaryware & Industries Ltd. ( India )

) Ideal Standard International ( Belgium )

) Jacuzzi, Inc. ( USA )

) Jaquar and Company Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Kohler Co. (USA)

LIXIL Corporation ( Japan )

) MAAX Bath Inc. ( Canada )

) Masco Corporation ( USA )

) Moen Incorporated ( USA )

) Roca Bathroom Products Pvt., Ltd. ( India )

) Roca Sanitario S.A ( Spain )

) Roca UK (UK)

Spectrum Brands Incorporated ( USA )

) Toto Ltd. ( Japan )

) Villeroy & Boch ( USA )

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures - A Prelude

Growth Drivers for Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures: On a Scale 1 -10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Growth Dampeners for Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures: On a Scale 1 -10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Asia-Pacific - The Dominant Consumer

Asia-Pacific Poised to Remain as Primary Revenue Generator

China Plays Pivotal Role in Asia-Pacific's Predominance

Developed Regions Continue to Offer Robust Opportunities Despite Attaining Maturity

Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on Plumbing Products Market

Prevailing Stable Economic Scenario Underpins Sales Growth

Steady Growth Predicted over the Next Few Years

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the World Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures Market

Distribution - Key Focus Area for Vendors

Domestic Manufacturers Maintain Dominance in Distribution & Supply

Online Marketplace - The New Distribution Vertical

Collaborations with Plumbing Contractors Gain Strategic Importance

M&A Activity

Select M&A Deals in the Global Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures Market (2014-2018)



2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & CHALLENGES

Uptrend in the Construction Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth

Construction Spending Forecasts Remain Firm in the Short- to Mid-Term

Residential Sector Holds Greater Promise

CRE Investments Gather Steam

Favorable Demographic Scenario Boosts Market Prospects

Population Growth & Rapid Urbanization

Expanding Middle Class Population

Building Renovations & Remodeling - A Key Revenue Contributor

Growing Focus on Water Conservation Driving Demand

Plumbing Fixtures - The Largest & Fastest Growing Product Segment

Plumbing Fittings Segment Driven by Standard Fittings

Product Innovations & Improvements Enhance Appeal & Image

Showerhead with Wireless Technology for Entertainment

LED Lights for Toilet Fittings & Fixtures

Environmental Friendly Products Gain Traction

Touch-Free Products Find Attention

Plastics Seek Greater Role in Plumbing

Products with Traditional Material Finishes Back in Vogue

Creative Faucets Gain Attention

Square Shaped Fixtures & Showerheads in Demand

Quality Scores Over Aesthetics for Plumbing Products

Factors Shaping Consumer's Choice: Rating on a Scale 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact, 1 - Low Impact)

Premium Products in Demand

Expensive, High-End Products Add to Plumbing Fixtures

A Case in Point



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Plumbing - An Overview

Plumbing Fittings

Bath & Shower Fittings

Showerhead

Bathtub & Shower Combinations

Single Lever Controls

Anti-Scald Valves

Lavatory Fittings

Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings

Other Plumbing Fittings

Flush Valve

S Trap

P Trap

Sill Faucet

Drains/Overflow Fittings

Plumbing Fixtures

Bath and Shower Fixtures

Bathtub

Shower Stalls & Receptors

Whirlpool Bathtubs

Lavatory Fixtures

Urinals

Flush Tanks

Water Closets

Kitchen and Other Sink Fixtures

Lavatory Sink

Kitchen Sink

Other Plumbing Fixtures

Bidet

Drinking Water Fountain

Spas



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Moen Unveils U by Moen Shower

Moen Rolls Out Attract Combination Handshower and Rainshower with Magnetix

Moen Introduces Genta and Idora Bathroom Collections

Moen Rolls Out Moen Vichy Bathroom Suite

Jacuzzi Luxury Bath Rolls Out Modena Jetted Bath

Jones Stephens Rolls Out AquaPlumb Bath Accessories

Moen Unveils Camerist Kitchen Faucets

Jones Stephens Launches CleanWave Toilet Flush System

Jacuzzi Luxury Bath Rolls Out Bianca Jetted Bath

American Standard Introduces New Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink Collections

Jacuzzi Luxury Bath Introduces Jacuzzi Premium Collection Bathroom Fittings

Jacuzzi Luxury Bath Launches Azzurro Freestanding Bath

Jacuzzi Luxury Bath Rolls Out New Primo and Lyndsay Freestanding Bathtubs

American Standard Unveils New VorMax Toilets

Dezi Home Rolls Out Sereniti Bath Accessories

Jacuzzi Luxury Bath Rolls Out Celeste Bathtubs in New Sizes

Toto Launches Neorest NX

GROHE Launches AquaSymphony Luxury Shower

GROHE Rolls Out GROHE Rainshower 310 2-Jet Head Showers

GROHE Unveils Tempesta and Euphoria Head Shower Collections

GROHE Expands Lineare Faucet Collection

Ideal Standard Launches Concept Air Arc Bathroom Fittings

Crosswater Rolls Out Digital Shower Range

Ideal Standard Introduces Waverley Decorative Details

REHAU Introduces EVERLOC+ Compression-Sleeve Fitting System for RAUPEX PEXa Pipes

American Standard Launches New NextGen Selectronic Faucet Line

American Standard Launches New ActiClean System

Elkay Expands Crosstown Sink Line

Jacuzzi Luxury Bath Unveils Duetta Bath

Elkay Unveils Elkay Quartz Luxe Sink Collection

Jacuzzi Luxury Bath Rolls Out Arietta Freestanding Bathtubs

GROHE Launches L-sized Eurosmart CE Touchless

Ideal Standard Rolls Out New Concept Freedom Bath

GROHE Introduces Ceramic Sanitaryware to Establish a One-Stop Solution for the Whole Bathroom Concepts

Elkay Manufacturing Company Launches New E-Granite Sink Models

Ideal Standard Introduces New Tesi Collection of Bathroom Ceramics, Baths and Fittings

Delta Faucet Company Launches Sanborne Toilet Seat with NightLight

GROHE Launches New Generation Kitchen Faucets with Innovative EasyTouch Functions and FootControl Technology

Mansfield Plumbing Introduces New PROTECTOR No-Overflow Toilet

Kohler Introduces Vintage Nickel Finish on its Artifacts Bathroom Faucet Collection

American Standard Brands Unveils New Kitchen and Bathroom Product Innovations at Kitchen and Bath Industry Show

DXV by American Standard Introduces First-of-its-Kind 3D-Printed Metal Faucets

Delta Faucet Company Launches Essa Kitchen Collection

Moen Incorporated Introduces Essie, Glenshire and Kaden Kitchen Faucet Collections at Home Depot

DXV by American Standard Expands its Luxury Product Portfolios with New Designs and Personalization Capabilities

Moen Commercial Introduces New Product Offerings under its M.Dura & M.Bition Commercial Bath Suite Lines

Elkay Launches Perfect Drain

Elkay Manufacturing Company Extends its Revere Brand of Granite Sink Line

Cera Introduces a Modern Faucet Series GAYLE'

KOHLER Launches an Innovative Choreograph Shower Wall and Accessory Collection

Moen Introduces Rizon Bathroom Collection

Moen Incorporated Adds Classic Collection to its Wynford Portfolio

Kohler Co. Introduces Comprehensive Collection of Faucets at The Home Depot



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

LIXIL Group Acquires Majority Stake in Sentini Sanitarywares

Jaquar to Expand Bhiwadi Faucet Production Facility

HSIL Inaugurates Plumbing Pipes Manufacturing Facility in South India

Elkay Manufacturing Acquires Interior Systems Inc.

Jacuzzi Brands Acquires Hydropool Hot Tubs and Swim Spas and BathWraps

LIXIL Fully Acquires Distribution and Warehousing Network

American Bath Group Acquires Maax

Grohe Becomes 100% Owner of Grome Joint Venture

Masco Relocates Corporate Headquarters from Taylor to Livonia

Lone Star Funds Snaps Up American Bath Group

Fortune Brands Acquires Riobel

JAQUAR Group Takes Over JOEYFORLIF

Elkay Manufacturing Company Enters into a Partnership with Schock GmbH for Expanding its Granite Sink Offering

LIXIL Creates New Stain Resistant Ceramic Technology for Clean Toilets

TOTO Ltd to Build a New Faucet Factory Building

Moen Partners with Ferguson Enterprises to Offer its new Riley Pulldown Kitchen Faucets at Ferguson Plumbing Showrooms

Geberit Completes Acquisition of Over 99% of Sanitec Shares

TOTO Ltd to Construct New Sanitaryware Product Plant in Vietnam

American Standard Brands Not to Establish a New Manufacturing & Distribution Facility in Davidson Country, Tennessee

China Lesso Starts Pipe Fitting & Valve Production in the US

Elkay Manufacturing Company Expands its Crosstown Sink Line

Ferguson Enterprises Takes Over Redlon & Johnson



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 249 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 281)

The United States (40)

(40) Canada (3)

(3) Japan (5)

(5) Europe (180)

(180) France (5)

(5)

Germany (32)

(32)

The United Kingdom (37)

(37)

Italy (46)

(46)

Spain (10)

(10)

Rest of Europe (50)

(50) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (48)

(Excluding Japan) (48) Middle East (1)

(1) Latin America (3)

(3) Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fv1xjg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

