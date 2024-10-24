Plumbing Pipes Market to Grow by USD 22.98 Billion from 2024-2028, Driven by Real Estate Industry Growth and AI's Impact on Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The Global Plumbing Pipes Market size is estimated to grow by USD 22.98 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.69% during the forecast period. Growing real estate industry is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing demand for sustainable building materials. However, price wars among market vendors and competition from local vendors poses a challenge.Key market players include Aliaxis Holdings SA, Apollo Pipes Ltd., Astral Ltd., Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Dutron Polymers Ltd., Finolex Industries Ltd, Geberit International AG, IPEX BRANDING INC., JM Eagle Inc, Kubota Corp., McWane Inc., Pipelife International GmbH, Polypipe Ltd, RIFENG Enterprise Co Ltd, Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co., Tessenderlo Group NV, The Supreme Industries Ltd., Uponor Corp., and Wavin BV.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global plumbing pipes market 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Plumbing Pipes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.69% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 22980 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.21 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, Japan, Indonesia, UK, South Korea, Brazil, and France Key companies profiled Aliaxis Holdings SA, Apollo Pipes Ltd., Astral Ltd., Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Dutron Polymers Ltd., Finolex Industries Ltd, Geberit International AG, IPEX BRANDING INC., JM Eagle Inc, Kubota Corp., McWane Inc., Pipelife International GmbH, Polypipe Ltd, RIFENG Enterprise Co Ltd, Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co., Tessenderlo Group NV, The Supreme Industries Ltd., Uponor Corp., and Wavin BV

Market Driver

Sustainability is a significant consideration in modern building projects, and plumbing pipes are no exception. Manufacturers are exploring ways to reduce the environmental impact of their products, aligning with circular economy principles and addressing plastic waste concerns. CPVC pipes, for instance, offer recyclability, low toxicity, and energy-efficient production processes. Sustainable building practices prioritize water efficiency, increasing the demand for eco-friendly plumbing materials. Transparent information about materials' composition and sourcing is crucial. The global plumbing pipes market is expected to grow, driven by the need for sustainable building materials.

The plumbing pipes market is experiencing a rising demand due to the need for efficient water supply, sewage systems, drainage, irrigation, and wastewater management in various sectors. Plastic pipes, particularly PVC and CPVC, are popular choices due to their durability, corrosion resistance, lightweight, and low maintenance properties. The shale gas exploration and infrastructure renewal are key drivers, with applications in building and construction, agriculture, and sustainable building. Innovative technologies like IoT and customized pipe materials are trending, with companies like ISCO, Infinity Plastics, SABIC, Astral Polytechnik, Polypipe, and Advanced Drainage Systems leading the way. Price volatility is a challenge, but water scarcity and environmental sustainability are strategic initiatives. Joint ventures and local manufacturing are also important for infrastructure development and irrigation networks. Manufacturing technologies like post-chlorinated, plasticized, and unplasticized are key to producing high-quality pipes. Smart piping systems and telecommunication applications are also growing areas. Water conservation and wastewater management are crucial for long-term sustainability.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The global plumbing pipes market experiences intense competition among various vendors, leading to frequent price wars. Revenue relies heavily on pricing strategies, with vendors needing to balance product costs against additional implementation and maintenance expenses. Customers seek high-quality pipes at affordable prices, compelling vendors to adjust pricing accordingly. International players face challenges from low-cost domestic manufacturers in countries like India , China , South Africa , and Brazil . This competition restricts international vendor entry in developing markets, potentially hindering market growth during the forecast period.

, , , and . This competition restricts international vendor entry in developing markets, potentially hindering market growth during the forecast period. The Plumbing Pipes market faces various challenges in sectors like Building and Construction, Agriculture, and Infrastructure Development. Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) pipes, a popular choice, face challenges due to environmental sustainability concerns. Sustainable building and agriculture require recyclable products. Joint ventures between ISCO, Infinity Plastics, SABIC, and others offer customized pipe materials. Durability and corrosion resistance are crucial for infrastructure projects, irrigation networks, and wastewater management. Lightweight, low-maintenance pipes are preferred for telecommunication and smart piping systems. Economic fluctuations, regulatory hurdles, and pricing pressures impact the market. Strategic initiatives include local manufacturing, water conservation, and composite materials. Historical analysis reveals corrosion concerns, customer service, brand reputation, economic downturns, and sustainability as key challenges. Companies like Astral Polytechnik, Polypipe, and Advanced Drainage Systems address these issues through manufacturing technologies, post-chlorinated, plasticized, and unplasticized pipes.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This plumbing pipes market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Material 1.1 Plastic pipes

1.2 Metal pipes Application 2.1 Residential

2.2 Commercial

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Plastic pipes- The Plumbing Pipes Market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing construction activities and infrastructure development. Demand for water supply and drainage systems is driving market expansion. Key players focus on product innovation and cost-effective solutions to meet customer needs. The market is competitive with major players including Copper, PVC, and CPVC pipe manufacturers. Government regulations and environmental concerns influence market trends. Overall, the Plumbing Pipes Market is a significant sector with promising opportunities for investors.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Plumbing Pipes market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising demand for efficient water supply, sewage systems, drainage, irrigation, and wastewater management solutions. Plastic pipes, including PVC and CPVC, are increasingly preferred for their durability, corrosion resistance, lightweight, and low maintenance properties. The market is also driven by the infrastructure renewal and shale gas exploration, which require extensive piping networks. Innovative technologies such as IoT and manufacturing technologies are transforming the industry, enabling real-time monitoring and automation of plumbing systems. Price volatility remains a challenge, but the market is expected to grow steadily due to strategic initiatives in water management and telecommunication infrastructure. Irrigation networks, shale gas exploration, and wastewater management are key applications driving the market's growth.

Market Research Overview

The plumbing pipes market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising demand for water supply, sewage systems, drainage, irrigation, and wastewater management in various sectors. Plastic pipes, particularly PVC and CPVC, are increasingly popular due to their durability, corrosion resistance, lightweight, and low maintenance properties. The market is also driven by shale gas exploration, infrastructure renewal, and sustainable building initiatives. Innovative technologies such as IoT and smart piping systems are transforming the industry, offering improved efficiency and cost savings. Price volatility, regulatory hurdles, and economic fluctuations pose challenges, but strategic initiatives like local manufacturing, joint ventures, and sustainable materials are mitigating these risks. Key applications include building and construction, agriculture, and telecommunication. Infrastructure development, infrastructure modernization, and water conservation are major growth areas. Companies are focusing on customized pipe materials, advanced manufacturing technologies, and customer service to enhance brand reputation and meet evolving customer needs.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Material

Plastic Pipes



Metal Pipes

Application

Residential



Commercial



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio