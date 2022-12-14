Plume Appoints Board of Advisors

—Industry leaders Hannes Ametsreiter, former CEO of Vodafone Germany, Cody Sanford, former T-Mobile Executive VP, and Mike Doonan, Managing Partner at SPMB, join Tony Werner, former CTO of Comcast to bring unparalleled knowledge and experience to Plume—

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume ®, the personalized communications services pioneer, announced today that it has appointed and formed a new board of advisors comprising of highly-experienced telecoms industry and business leaders: Hannes Ametsreiter, former CEO of Vodafone Germany, Cody Sanford, former T-Mobile Executive VP, and Mike Doonan, Managing Partner at SPMB Executive Search will advise Plume's executive team as global demand for its cloud-based and data-driven services for smart spaces—spanning homes, small businesses, and multi-dwelling units (MDUs)—continues to grow exponentially. Tony Werner, former CTO of Comcast who was appointed as an independent director on Plume's board of directors earlier in 2022 will chair this advisory committee.

Plume's board of advisors

"Plume has successfully harnessed the power of cloud and AI technologies to help consumers live better and smarter while enabling CSPs to grow ARPU and reduce churn," said Hannes Ametsreiter. "The company has ambitious product and expansion plans, and having spent many years driving European CSP strategies, I'm excited and thrilled to be a part of its advisory board."

"Through its innovative suites of solutions for smart spaces, Plume has already taken consumer experience to the next level. I'm excited to advise this fast-growing company that is redefining the standards of the smart home and small business, and look forward to leveraging my experience in consumer products and marketing to assist Fahri and his team," said Cody Sanford.

"I'm thrilled with the opportunity to advise such a talented and committed team," said Mike Doonan. "With a data and people-driven mission, I'm confident Plume will continue to achieve extraordinary milestones to benefit consumers and the service providers who serve them."

Today, Plume powers more than 44 million active residential and small business locations with its cloud-managed services, with more than 350 Communication Service Providers (CSPs) from around the world relying on its award-winning services to deliver optimal experiences to their subscribers. Capitalized with over $700 million in private equity and strategic funding since its inception, a solid balance sheet, and strong growth, Plume is well-positioned to continue to innovate and scale.

"I want to thank Hannes, Cody, and Mike for joining me on this exciting journey," said Tony Werner. "Throughout my time at Comcast, and this year via more direct engagement with Plume, I'm ever more confident that this company is set to shake up the status quo. It's exciting and fun to be working alongside such an innovative team which is now even stronger with the formation of this advisory board."

Commenting on the appointments Fahri Diner, Founder and CEO of Plume, said "I'm honored to welcome this group of talented and vastly experienced leaders who will provide their expertise and advice to my executive team through the next phase of our growth. I am very confident that their combined knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to upend the industry and put the consumer at the focus of everything we do."

Introducing the board of advisors:

About Hannes Ametsreiter

Hannes was formerly the CEO of Vodafone Germany and a member of Vodafone Group's Executive Committee. Prior to Vodafone Germany, Ametsreiter served as CEO of the Telekom Austria Group. He was also a Member of the Management Board of A1 Telekom, a company created through the merger of Mobilkom Austria and Telekom Austria TA AG. He has over 25 years of experience in the industry, working for leading companies providing fiber, cable, and mobile communications solutions.

About Cody Sanford

Cody served as T-Mobile's Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer, and Chief Product Officer, leading the company's Product & Technology organization. He held a variety of leadership roles at T-Mobile over the past 20 years, including Senior Vice President, West Area, and Vice President of Enterprise Delivery. Before joining T-Mobile, Cody was Western Regional Director for The Walter Group. Cody serves as Advisory Board Member to numerous companies including Paladin Cloud, Veza, and DataStax. He is experienced in a broad range of operational disciplines, such as technology transformation, corporate strategy implementation, retail sales leadership, and infrastructure deployment.

About Mike Doonan

Mike serves as a Managing Partner at SPMB Executive Search, where he leads the firm's Digital Transformation and Data practice and has successfully executed over 350 C-level and VP searches across all market verticals. Mike joined SPMB in 2004 to help evolve its business model. Prior to SPMB, he was a Senior Quantitative Analyst at Standard & Poor's (S&P) and Equity Capital Markets Summer Analyst at Salomon Smith Barney. He also serves as Guest Lecturer for undergraduate and graduate business courses at Georgetown University. Over the past 2 decades, he has earned a reputation as a strategic partner and leadership architect who helps his clients build executive teams that bridge the gap between innovation and scale.

About Tony Werner

Tony currently serves as an independent director on Plume's board of directors. He previously served as CTO and then President, Technology, Product, and Customer Experience at Comcast Cable. Prior to Comcast, Tony served as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Liberty Global, Inc., in Englewood, CO, where he led the company's global strategy for video, voice, and data services. He has more than 40 years of engineering and technical management experience, having also held senior management positions with Qwest Communications, Aurora Networks, Tele-Communications, Inc. (TCI)/AT&T Broadband, Rogers Communications, Inc., and RCA Cablevision Systems.

About Plume

Plume® is the creator of the world's first SaaS experience platform for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and their subscribers, deployed in more than 44 million locations globally. As the only open and hardware-independent, cloud-controlled solution, Plume enables the rapid delivery of new services for smart homes, MDUs, small businesses, and beyond at massive scale. On the front end, Plume delivers self-optimizing, adaptive WiFi, cyber-security, access and parental controls, and more. CSPs get robust data- and AI-driven back-end applications for unprecedented visibility, insights, support, operations, and marketing. Plume leverages OpenSync™, an open-source framework that comes pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon, CPE, and platform SDKs.

