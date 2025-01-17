Plume Expands Institutional Access Through Strategic Integration with Cobo

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume Network, the first full-stack L1 RWA Chain and ecosystem purpose-built for RWAfi, today announces its strategic integration with Cobo, a leading digital asset custody provider serving over 500 institutions globally. This integration significantly expands institutional access to Plume's innovative RWAfi ecosystem, which already hosts more than 180 projects building on the network.

Backed by prominent investors such as Brevan Howard Digital, Haun Ventures, Galaxy, and more, Plume is pioneering the tokenization of real world assets, creating new opportunities for decentralized finance (DeFi) and traditional financial markets alike.

This chain integration allows Cobo's users to access the Plume blockchain, enabling seamless interaction with Plume's innovative ecosystem of tokenized real world assets, decentralized applications (dApps), and real world yield.

Concurrently, Plume gains exposure to Cobo's extensive network of institutional and enterprise clients, paving the way for broader adoption of its blockchain technology.

Cobo's Extensive Blockchain and Token Support

With support for over 80 blockchains and 3,000+ tokens, Cobo offers the industry's widest coverage, providing users unparalleled access to a diverse and comprehensive digital asset ecosystem. This extensive blockchain support ensures clients are equipped with the most diverse and innovative tools to navigate the evolving blockchain space, now including Plume's pioneering tokenization solutions.

What This Integration Means for Users

Access to Plume's Ecosystem: Cobo's clients can now securely access and interact with Plume's blockchain, leveraging its focus on real world asset tokenization and institutional-grade access to diverse RWA yield.

Enhanced Connectivity : This integration enables builders, institutions, asset issuers, and others on Plume to tap into Cobo's global client base, fostering collaboration and driving adoption across diverse markets.

: This integration enables builders, institutions, asset issuers, and others on Plume to tap into Cobo's global client base, fostering collaboration and driving adoption across diverse markets. Seamless Blockchain Expansion: Supporting Plume reflects Cobo's commitment to expanding its blockchain network, keeping users at the forefront of emerging technologies and market opportunities.

Why Plume?

Plume's blockchain is purpose-built for tokenizing assets like real estate, commodities, and revenue streams, transforming them into liquid and accessible digital forms. With a compliance-first approach and a focus on interoperability, Plume is bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems.

This partnership underscores Cobo's ongoing commitment to supporting innovative blockchain ecosystems and empowering users with the tools to thrive in the evolving digital asset landscape. Adding Plume to Cobo's growing list of supported chains provides clients with expanded opportunities to explore and capitalize on the potential of tokenized assets.

About Cobo

Cobo is a trusted leader in digital asset custody and wallet infrastructure, providing an all-in-one platform for organizations and developers to easily build, automate, and scale their digital asset businesses securely.

Founded in 2017 by blockchain pioneers and headquartered in Singapore, Cobo is trusted by more than 500 leading digital asset businesses globally, safeguarding billions of dollars in assets. Today, Cobo offers the industry's only unified wallet platform that integrates all four digital asset wallet technologies – Custodial Wallets, MPC Wallets, Smart Contract Wallets, and Exchange Wallets. Committed to the highest security standards and regulatory compliance, Cobo has a zero-incident track record and holds ISO 27001, SOC2 (Type 1 and Type 2) certifications, as well as licenses in multiple jurisdictions. Recognized for its industry-leading innovations, Cobo has received accolades from prestigious entities such as Hedgeweek and Global Custodian.

For more information, please visit www.cobo.com.

About Plume

Plume Network is the first full-stack L1 RWA Chain and ecosystem purpose-built for RWAfi, enabling the rapid adoption and demand-driven integration of real world assets. With 180+ projects building on the network, Plume offers a composable, EVM-compatible environment for onboarding and managing diverse real world assets. Coupled with an end-to-end tokenization engine and a network of financial infrastructure partners, Plume simplifies asset onboarding and enables seamless DeFi integration for RWAs so anyone can tokenize real world assets, distribute them globally, and make them useful for native crypto users.

Learn more at https://plumenetwork.xyz/ or contact [email protected]

