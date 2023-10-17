Plume Launches Accelerated Go-to-Market Option for Channel Partners and ODMs

Evolution Digital partners with Plume to offer service providers a single commercial bundle combining OpenSync-certified hardware and Plume's cloud services

DENVER, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cable-Tec Expo -- Network services and consumer experience pioneer Plume ® today announced a new go-to-market model for channel partners and Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs). Communications Service Providers (CSPs) can now make a one-time purchase of a fully-inclusive bundle combining both the latest OpenSync ®-certified consumer premises equipment (CPE) and subscriptions to Plume's award-winning consumer services. The package is accompanied by Plume's proactive support, operations, and marketing suites.

The new single pricing model brings additional operational options to service providers including simplified and streamlined procurement through a single contract signed with a preferred channel partner or ODM, and the flexibility to recognize the expenditure as CAPEX over the lifetime of the subscriber.

Plume's existing channel and ODM partner Evolution Digital, is the first to offer the new model to service providers throughout the Americas. As an OpenSync Certified Partner, Evolution Digital will also have early access to software releases, speeding up time to market for new features and CPE upgrades.

Under this new model, channel partners and ODMs—including Evolution Digital—can offer Plume's comprehensive portfolio of residential, very-small-business (VSB), and multi-dwelling-unit (MDU) suites of services:

HomePass ® : Brings together advanced cyber-security, in-home motion sensing, device management, and parental controls in one place, building on the foundation of the most widely deployed advanced managed WiFi service in the world to deliver optimal internet experiences.

Brings together advanced cyber-security, in-home motion sensing, device management, and parental controls in one place, building on the foundation of the most widely deployed advanced managed WiFi service in the world to deliver optimal internet experiences. WorkPass ® : Bespoke built to meet the connectivity, productivity, and security needs of VSBs. In addition to powerful front-end services, including Plume Adaptive WiFi ® , WorkPass brings unique operational insights and intelligence to help very small business owners thrive—without the cost and complexity of other products designed for medium-sized businesses and large enterprises.

Bespoke built to meet the connectivity, productivity, and security needs of VSBs. In addition to powerful front-end services, including Plume Adaptive WiFi , WorkPass brings unique operational insights and intelligence to help very small business owners thrive—without the cost and complexity of other products designed for medium-sized businesses and large enterprises. Uprise ™: A unique, comprehensive solution offering property-wide seamless connectivity, secure access controls, and property management for the tenants and owners of MDUs. Whether tenants are exclusively residential or a mix of residential and small businesses, Uprise provides them with personalized experiences, cyber and physical security, and unified communications.

HomePass, WorkPass, and Uprise are integrated with Plume's Haystack ® Support Suite which helps service providers' support teams take the necessary proactive steps to monitor, predict, diagnose, and rapidly resolve issues, leading to fewer support calls, happier customers, and reduced churn.

"Our growing partnership with Plume is a testament to Evolution Digital's dedication to bringing cutting-edge technology and cost-effective solutions to the market," said Marc Cohen, Chief Revenue Officer from Evolution Digital. "We are excited to offer CSPs across North and South America a cost-optimized and efficient way to enhance their offerings with Plume's cloud-managed services."

"This expanded partnership with Evolution Digital provides CSPs with a one-stop solution for deploying Plume's services and OpenSync-enabled hardware," said Niall Robinson, Head of Sales for the Americas from Plume. "At a time of high demand, we are consistently looking at ways to streamline our commercial processes and ensure that service providers can deliver new consumer experiences as fast and as cost-effectively as possible."

For more information on Evolution Digital's OpenSync-certified hardware and Plume's cloud services, please visit https://evolutiondigital.com/plume-routers-access-points/ . Visit Plume (booth #431) and Evolution Digital (booth #623) at Cable-Tec Expo , October 17 through October 19, 2023.

About Plume

Plume® is the creator of the world's first SaaS experience platform for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and their subscribers, deployed in more than 50 million locations globally. As the only open and hardware-independent, cloud-controlled solution, Plume enables the rapid delivery of new services for smart homes, small businesses, and beyond, at massive scale. On the front end, Plume delivers self-optimizing, adaptive WiFi, cyber-security, access, parental controls, and more. CSPs get robust data- and AI-driven back-end applications for unprecedented visibility, insights, support, operations, and marketing. Plume leverages OpenSync®, an open-source framework that comes pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon, CPE, and platform SDKs.

About Evolution Digital

Evolution Digital L.L.C. is a leading provider of a broad portfolio of integrated video products and whole-home Wi-Fi offerings for the global industry. Our customers include service providers and their subscribers who use our products daily to enhance their lives. We take an aggressive approach to product innovation to embrace new technologies and ever-evolving connected lifestyles that require high-performance, reliable, and user-friendly solutions. Visit www.evolutiondigital.com.

