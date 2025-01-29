Plume Network Integrates with RWA.xyz to Enable Live Real World Asset Transparency

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume Network, the first full-stack L1 RWA Chain purpose-built for Real World Asset Finance (RWAfi), announces its integration with RWA.xyz, the leading analytics platform for tokenized real world assets. This collaboration ensures that investors, issuers, and service providers can access real-time data from Plume's ecosystem directly on RWA.xyz, furthering transparency and accessibility in tokenized asset markets.

After Plume's mainnet launch, the network will be listed as one of the supported blockchains on RWA.xyz's platform, joining 23 other networks collectively managing $7+ billion in total RWA value. With this integration, RWA.xyz brings every tokenized real world asset into one place, offering users unparalleled insights into the evolving landscape of tokenization.

"RWA.xyz is excited to welcome Plume Network," said Adam Lawrence, Co-founder of RWA.xyz. "This integration enables Plume's innovative RWAfi ecosystem to reach a global institutional audience and gives their partners and stakeholders seamless access to standardized analytics."

TVL and Asset Data From Plume's Ecosystem to Be Included

Plume's flagship staking protocol Nest, along with analytics from all dApps in Plume's ecosystem, will be included on RWA.xyz, offering users comprehensive insights into tokenized real world assets.

Nest enables users to earn institutional-grade yields through tokenized assets such as private credit, treasuries, and alternative investments. With audits by SlowMist and risk assessments by Cicada Partners, Nest provides a secure, permissionless environment for fund managers to create structured offerings and deliver access to exclusive opportunities. Vaults and assets include:

Nest Institutional Core : Backed by assets from BlackRock's BUIDL and Hamilton Lane.

: Backed by assets from BlackRock's BUIDL and Hamilton Lane. Nest RWA : Tokenized assets from Blackstone, Credbull, Pimco, and more.

: Tokenized assets from Blackstone, Credbull, Pimco, and more. Nest High Yield : Boosted yields from Ethena's sUSDe and USDe.

: Boosted yields from Ethena's sUSDe and USDe. Nest Treasuries : Moody's-rated US treasury yields.

: Moody's-rated US treasury yields. Nest USDY: Stable yields from Ondo USDY as the backing asset.

More RWA-Backed Assets Coming to Plume

Upon mainnet, Plume will introduce a diverse portfolio of tokenized RWAs, including hedge funds, government bonds, agriculture, AI and GPU farming, energy storage, and gaming assets. This strategic expansion enhances Plume's ability to serve as a leader in tokenized asset finance.

"Integrating with RWA.xyz represents a pivotal moment for Plume as we lead up to mainnet launch," said Teddy Pornprinya, Co-founder of Plume. "This partnership amplifies our mission to make tokenized real world assets accessible, transparent, and usable for everyone, while empowering investors and issuers with the tools they need to succeed in the RWA space."

The collaboration with RWA.xyz builds on Plume's 2024 selection to join the Tokenized Asset Coalition (TAC), a prestigious consortium driving the adoption of tokenized assets and blockchain-based financial systems. As one of only 21 new members selected from over 175 applicants, Plume is proud to contribute to TAC's mission of bringing $1 trillion in tokenized assets onchain. This membership reflects Plume's commitment to advancing the integration of real world assets into decentralized finance and shaping the future of the RWA ecosystem.

About Plume

Plume is the first full-stack L1 RWA chain purpose-built for Real World Asset Finance (RWAfi), enabling the integration and adoption of real world assets through its ecosystem. With 180+ protocols building on the network and a $25M RWAfi Ecosystem Fund for early-stage projects, Plume offers a composable, EVM-compatible environment for onboarding and managing diverse real world assets. Coupled with an end-to-end tokenization engine and a network of financial infrastructure partners, Plume enables seamless DeFi integration for RWAs so anyone can tokenize real world assets, distribute them globally, and make them useful for crypto-native users.

Learn more at https://plumenetwork.xyz and https://x.com/plumenetwork.

About RWA.xyz

RWA.xyz is the industry-standard analytics platform for tokenized real-world assets. Trusted by financial institutions, ratings agencies, governments, and the broader crypto ecosystem, RWA.xyz provides first-party data on tokenization activity across public blockchains. The platform serves as the central discovery hub where investors explore real-world assets and protocols gain visibility to a global audience.

Understand the next evolution of finance at https://rwa.xyz. Connect with the team at [email protected].

