Plume Raises $14M to Scale First Transgender Health Tech Company

"The trans community has long been denied the healthcare it deserves and Plume is changing that. Our telehealth model allows us to scale quickly in new markets and provide expert care at an affordable price for our members," said Dr. Matthew Wetschler, Plume co-founder and CEO. "Our platform is designed to make the journey for those seeking gender-affirming care a seamless and joyous one. Our goal is to transform health care for every trans life."

Since its launch in December 2019, Plume has fundamentally changed how trans folks seek and receive gender-affirming care. Guided by a top notch team of trans and allied executives and clinicians, Plume provides safe, expert, and quality gender-affirming care through the convenience of a smartphone. Plume clinicians uniquely tailor plans to achieve member's individual goals and provide resources, guidance, and support along the way. Few medical services engage as deeply with people's self-expression, identity, and well-being as gender-affirming care for the trans community.

Co-founded by Wetschler and Dr. Jerrica Kirkley, Plume Chief Medical Officer, Plume leads the trans digital health category in the US. With Plume, no insurance is necessary. Members pay $99 a month and receive 24/7 access to gender-affirming care, personal consultations, lab monitoring, letters of support, and home delivery of their hormone medications.

"Access to gender-affirming care can be lifesaving for those who need it," said Lainy Painter, Principal at Craft Ventures. "While a small number of clinics have focused on the trans community, the vast majority of patients have been unable to access affordable care. Plume has built a team of providers, care coordinators, and clinical managers that are trans specialists and allies to their patients: they are making possible what has until now been a distant promise of the future. We are excited to partner with this excellent, purpose-driven team."

The trans community makes up more than two million Americans. Over 30% of trans people delay health care for fear of discrimination and up to 50% of trans people in urban areas buy medications off the street. Plume eliminates these barriers by making gender-affirming care accessible for anyone who needs it without ever having to step into a doctor's office.

Plume is the first health technology company built for the transgender community focused on radically increasing access to care, medication and products for the trans community, supporting a bold, authentic and healthy lifestyle. Its vision is to make gender-affirming care available to anyone, anywhere until it transforms healthcare for every trans life. Plume is currently available to over 90% of the trans population across the United States.

