Pluralsight Aligns Organizational Structure with Its Business Strategy and Implements New Operating Model to Accelerate Growth

New operating model includes three focused business units designed to enhance customer-centricity and speed growth

Addition of new leaders to executive team supports company's sector specific goals and customer first focus

SALT LAKE CITY, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the technology workforce development company, today announced changes to its organizational structure to support an evolved business strategy and better position Pluralsight for its next era of growth. Effective immediately, the company is implementing a business unit operating model that focuses on accelerating technology learning for its customers across Corporate, business-to-consumer (B2C), and Public Sector, all sectors where the company has an opportunity to drive meaningful growth.

"The global eLearning market opportunity is predicted to grow to $488 billion by 2028 largely because of AI reskilling needs, faster rate of development of new technologies, and continued digital transformation initiatives," said Chris Walters, President and CEO of Pluralsight. "In fact, The World Economic Forum reports that more than half of all workers will require reskilling by 2025 to keep pace with technological advancements and by 2030, an estimated 85 million jobs globally may go unfilled due to skills shortages."

"Providing high quality learning content, industry leading skill assessments, and our hands-on immersive experiences is what has always set Pluralsight apart from the competition," said Walters. "I am very optimistic that these differentiators, combined with our new strategy, operating model, and world class leadership will bring the operational rigor and customer centricity that we need to win in this market."

Updated Organizational Structure and New Leadership to Drive Execution and Growth

Pluralsight is making several organizational changes to dedicate resources to the biggest value drivers across Corporate, B2C, and Public Sector. In conjunction with this, the company is placing even greater emphasis on producing high-quality technical content at scale, building integrations into its product and developing mutually beneficial partnerships designed to accelerate the company's growth.

New Leadership to Drive Execution and Growth

As part of the strategy implementation, the company has appointed several new leaders to its executive team, each of which has proven experience spearheading successful company transformations. These include:

Erin Gajdalo , Chief Delivery Officer : Erin will establish and lead all aspects of Pluralsight's newly established Operational Performance organization which will drive performance through standardization of execution practices, data analytics, performance measurement, and strategy. In addition, Erin will provide leadership for the Customer Success organization in North America .

: Erin will establish and lead all aspects of Pluralsight's newly established Operational Performance organization which will drive performance through standardization of execution practices, data analytics, performance measurement, and strategy. In addition, Erin will provide leadership for the Customer Success organization in . Chris Herbert , Chief Content Officer : Chris will leverage his deep experience running CNN Digital to accelerate learning content development, deepen user engagement, and ensure Pluralsight's technical content is fit for modern consumption preferences by introducing new modalities and formats.

: Chris will leverage his deep experience running CNN Digital to accelerate learning content development, deepen user engagement, and ensure Pluralsight's technical content is fit for modern consumption preferences by introducing new modalities and formats. Chris McClellen , Chief Product and Technology Officer: Chris will lead a unified product and technology team designed to foster greater synergy and collaboration so that Pluralsight can deliver the most compelling product experience for customers.

Chris will lead a unified product and technology team designed to foster greater synergy and collaboration so that Pluralsight can deliver the most compelling product experience for customers. Alicia Chrapaty , Chief Marketing Officer, GM of B2C: Alicia will lead the Marketing and B2C business unit with the data driven mindset and operational rigor she's demonstrated in prior roles, fueling growth for the company and its customers.

More information on Pluralsight's new leadership is available here .

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight provides the only learning platform dedicated to accelerating the technology skills and capabilities of today's tech workforce. Thousands of companies, government organizations, and individuals around the world rely on Pluralsight Skills to support critical technology skill development in areas that are crucial to innovation including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, software development, and machine learning. Pluralsight Skills provides highly curated content developed by vetted technology experts, industry leading skill assessments, and hands on, immersive learning experiences designed to help individuals skill-up faster. The company is headquartered in Draper, Utah with worldwide offices in India, Ireland, and Australia. For more information, visit pluralsight.com.

