Pluralsight Announces its 2025 Best in Tech Award Winners

WESTLAKE, Texas, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the leading technology skills development company, today announced the winners of its fifth annual 2025 Best in Tech Awards. The awards recognize Pluralsight customers who are building world-class technology teams and driving meaningful impact through continuous learning, strategic execution, and alignment to business and real-world outcomes.

"We're thrilled to recognize this year's Best in Tech award winners for leading with learning and demonstrating what's possible when organizations invest in their people," said Svetlana Kropp, Chief Customer Officer at Pluralsight. "These companies are proving that upskilling isn't just a talent strategy—it's a transformation strategy. Their commitment to developing technology skills is driving innovation, resilience, and measurable business impact, and we're proud to celebrate their achievements."

2025 Best in Tech Award Winners

Equans: Equans, a global leader in multi-technical and energy services with 90,000+ employees in 20+ countries, is uniting its IT community through Pluralsight. With the OneITeam strategy, every technologist gains equal access to role-based learning, labs, and Skill IQ insights—building cloud, cybersecurity, and AI expertise. Mobile-first access, gamification, and localized leadership make learning part of daily work, fostering global unity, measurable skill gains, and a future-ready workforce.

Saab : Saab, a global defense and security leader, partnered with Pluralsight to embed continuous, role-based learning into daily work. To keep pace with rapid change, Saab upskilled employees in cloud, AI, and secure-by-design practices through integrated learning paths, labs, and assessments. The approach built a measurable impact: 800+ cloud-trained employees and 76% reporting improved work quality. Cybersecurity, AI, and cloud readiness are now core strengths, reinforcing Saab's mission to keep people and society safe while attracting top talent and preparing for technologies a decade ahead.

Kimberly-Clark : Kimberly-Clark is empowering its workforce by transforming from a consumer of digital talent to a creator of it. Through its Digital University and collaboration with Pluralsight, employees are building future ready capabilities in cloud, cybersecurity, and data. These efforts are driving growth in internal expertise and accelerating progress across the enterprise. By investing in its people, Kimberly-Clark is cultivating a culture of continuous learning, attracting top talent, and empowering its people to deliver better care for a better world.

Cloud Veterans : Cloud Veterans, a volunteer-led nonprofit, is transforming the futures of U.S. and global veterans by helping them launch cloud careers through Pluralsight One. With free access to certification-aligned paths, labs, and Role IQ, participants gain the skills and confidence to thrive in tech. The program has already placed 96 veterans in tech roles and is on track to upskill 1,000 in 2025—bridging the gap between military service and in-demand digital careers.

Pluralsight also recognized several gold tier honorees in its Best in Tech Awards—organizations demonstrating strong, emerging upskilling programs. This year's recipients include Carrier, Precognox, and GM Financial, honored for their commitment to advancing technology learning and workforce development.

L earn more about how Pluralsight customers like Saab, Kimberly-Clark, Equans and Cloud Veterans are equipping their organizations with today's crucial technology skills.

