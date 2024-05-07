Pluralsight Appoints Chris McClellen as Chief Product Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the technology workforce development company, today announced the appointment of Chris McClellen as Chief Product Officer. In this role, McClellen will be responsible for driving innovation across the Pluralsight platform, better enabling consumers and businesses to transform with technology skills.

"I am thrilled to welcome Chris to Pluralsight and look forward to leveraging his extensive expertise to make critical product advancements in Pluralsight Skills ," said Pluralsight President and CEO, Chris Walters. "His drive to innovate and delight customers will fuel Pluralsight's commitment to making our customers' technology aspirations possible."

McClellen joins Pluralsight with more than 19 years of experience in digital transformation, growth strategy initiatives, and executive leadership across notable technology companies. Before joining Pluralsight, Chris was the Chief Technology Officer at Avantax (formerly Blucora), and BoomTown which included leading the product teams. Chris also was the SVP, Digital Technology Officer and SVP, Systems Engineering at the Weather Channel where he led technology strategy and implementation across web, mobile, and data services.

"As an eternal learner and lover of technology, it is an honor to join the Pluralsight team," said McClellen. "I look forward to collaborating with both our team and customers to drive impact across our product portfolio that delivers on Pluralsight's mission to advance the world's technology workforce."

McClellen holds a BS in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is the leading technology workforce development company that helps companies and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes and gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting. Trusted by forward-thinking companies of every size in every industry, Pluralsight helps individuals and businesses transform with technology. Pluralsight Skills helps enterprises build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today's most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also includes tools to align skill development with business objectives, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments and one-of-a-kind analytics. For more information about Pluralsight, visit pluralsight.com.

