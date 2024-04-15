Pluralsight Appoints Erin Gajdalo as Chief Delivery Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight , the technology workforce development company, today announced the appointment of Erin Gajdalo as Chief Delivery Officer. In this newly established position, Gajdalo will be responsible for leading all aspects of Pluralsight's Operational Performance organization, including Corporate Strategy, Enterprise Program Management, Operations, Advanced Analytics, and the Office of the CEO.

"I am thrilled to welcome Erin to Pluralsight and have tremendous confidence in her ability to drive our strategy through effective organizational execution, " said Pluralsight President and CEO, Chris Walters. "I've been fortunate to work with Erin in the past and know she will play a critical role in Pluralsight's success."

Gajdalo brings more than 15 years of deep experience building and transforming companies across a multitude of industries, leading corporate transformations, optimizing growth, and improving the customer experience. Before joining Pluralsight, Erin was the Chief Delivery Officer at Avantax leading the execution of the company's most critical priorities required to accelerate the business. Prior to Avantax, Erin spent seven years at LPL Financial, the country's largest independent broker dealer where she built the firm's advanced analytics organization to deliver outsized revenue growth and transformed the insurance service and operations organization.

"I understand first-hand how important it is to equip teams for success and that starts with learning and skill building," said Gajdalo. "I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to helping the organization deliver on its mission to advance the world's technology workforce."

Gajdalo holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from UCLA and is an active member of the CHIEF organization.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is the leading technology workforce development company that helps companies and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes and gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting. Trusted by forward-thinking companies of every size in every industry, Pluralsight helps individuals and businesses transform with technology. Pluralsight Skills helps enterprises build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today's most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also includes tools to align skill development with business objectives, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments and one-of-a-kind analytics. For more information about Pluralsight, visit pluralsight.com.

