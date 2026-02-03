Pluralsight Appoints Jamie Roberts as Chief Marketing Officer

WESTLAKE, Texas, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the leading technology skills development company, today announced that Jamie Roberts has been named Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Roberts will oversee the global marketing organization, including demand generation, product and content marketing, field marketing, and digital experience.

"As we continue to scale Pluralsight's business, aligning our go-to-market strategy with the needs of our customers is more important than ever," said Steve Vierra, Chief Revenue Officer of Pluralsight. "With marketing playing an increasingly critical role in driving growth and customer impact, Jamie brings the strategic vision and discipline needed to translate market insights into meaningful engagement. Her leadership will be essential as we deepen customer relationships and accelerate innovation."

With 15 years of B2B SaaS experience, Jamie specializes in scaling companies by building marketing functions that drive measurable revenue. At Veeva Systems and RealPage, she led organizations focused on sales alignment, pipeline growth, and customer expansion. Her background is rooted in creating efficient teams that bridge the gap between product strategy and sales execution.

"Pluralsight is moving beyond skills development to become a true partner in business transformation," said Roberts. "I'm excited to be working with Pluralsight's outstanding leadership team in building a marketing organization that reflects that shift. Our goal is simple: align our go-to-market execution with our customers' biggest technology challenges and drive the next phase of our growth."

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight provides the only learning platform dedicated to accelerating the technology skills and capabilities of today's tech workforce. Thousands of companies, government organizations, and individuals around the world rely on Pluralsight to support critical technology skill development in areas that are crucial to innovation, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, software development, and machine learning. Pluralsight offers highly curated content developed by vetted technology experts, industry leading skill assessments, and hands-on, immersive learning experiences designed to help individuals skill-up faster. The company is headquartered in Westlake, Texas with a global office in Ireland. For more information, visit pluralsight.com.

