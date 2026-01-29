Pluralsight Appoints Michael Ross as Chief Product Officer

WESTLAKE, Texas, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the leading technology skills development company, today announced that Michael Ross has been named Chief Product Officer. In this role, Ross will be responsible for driving innovation across the Pluralsight platform, better enabling customers and businesses to transform with technology skills.

"As Pluralsight enters its next phase of growth, strong product leadership is critical to turning our customers' feedback into valuable product enhancements that help them achieve strategic learning objectives," said Erin Gajdalo, CEO of Pluralsight. "Michael's track record of leading world-class product organizations and navigating complex change makes him the right leader for this moment. His perspective and leadership will play a key role as we continue to evolve our service and deliver greater value for our customers."

Michael brings with him 25 years of product leadership at commercial software companies. Prior to joining Pluralsight, Michael most recently served as Chief Strategy and Product Officer at Trintech, where he drove innovation and helped scale the business through product transformation and acquisitions. He also held senior leadership roles at ECi Software Solutions and Lakeview Technology (now called Precisely).

"This is a pivotal moment to join Pluralsight," said Ross. "The company has built a powerful learning solution, and the opportunity ahead is to translate that foundation into even clearer product focus and customer impact. I'm excited to partner across the business to deliver experiences that solve real customer challenges, scale with intention, and fuel long-term growth."

