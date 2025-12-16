Pluralsight Expands AI Capabilities, Setting a New Standard for Learning

New learning intelligence features redefine engagement, efficiency, and accessibility across 3000+ courses for a dynamic learning ecosystem

WESTLAKE, Texas, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the leading technology skills development company, today announced an expansion of its AI-supported learning capabilities, introducing new product features that improve the learner experience and create a more equitable learning environment for users across the globe. Enhancements to Iris, Pluralsight's AI learning assistant, and new AI-driven translations change how professionals learn, engage, and master critical technology skills by delivering personalization, efficiency, and accessibility for learners worldwide.

"Our latest platform enhancements showcase how powerful human-led instruction can be when coupled with AI-assisted learning technologies," said Erin Gajdalo, Chief Executive Officer at Pluralsight. "This is truly human-centric design. We believe modern learning platforms have to go beyond content delivery and incorporate dynamic features that empower more learners to stay engaged, learn faster, and truly master high-demand skills. That's what learners will find in our latest updates."

AI Translations of Expert-Led Content Expand Access for Global Learners

For Spanish, German, and French learners, the platform now offers AI-powered translations with natural-sounding audio in the voice of the original course author, allowing learners to hear content in their own language while maintaining the authenticity of expert instruction. Learners can seamlessly switch between languages without restarting the course.

The translation engine adapts not just words but tone, cadence, and cultural inflections to preserve the integrity of instruction while increasing the approachability of course content for global users. AI-driven lip sync and localized closed captions further enhance comprehension and accessibility.

"These translation capabilities remove a major barrier for the millions of learners who aren't native English speakers," said Chris Herbert, Chief Content Officer at Pluralsight. "By delivering audio in the author's real voice, and culturally aligned translations, we're making high-quality tech education more inclusive, accessible, and effective around the world."

Iris Delivers More Intelligent, Adaptive Learning

Learners can more actively engage in course content with expanded "just-in-time" knowledge checks that help build confidence in applying foundational knowledge. Available through Iris across 3000 courses, these integrated checks enable users to validate their understanding at the moment concepts are introduced. This enhancement ensures:

Immediate feedback and course correction : Learners can identify and close knowledge gaps before moving forward in the course.

: Learners can identify and close knowledge gaps before moving forward in the course. Maximized learning efficiency : Learners can focus their efforts where it matters most, on concepts they may struggle with.

: Learners can focus their efforts where it matters most, on concepts they may struggle with. Increased retention and skill mastery: Learners can stay actively engaged in the course, ensuring long-term retention and success.

Iris also now includes the "ask this video" feature, a new experience that allows learners to ask questions about any video segment and receive accurate, transcript-sourced answers aligned with the author's instruction. Powered by retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and available across all courses, this feature:

Guarantees accuracy and alignment with course content

Personalizes learning flows with context-aware suggestions

Saves time and reduces friction, enabling instant access to course insights.

These new capabilities are available now across Pluralsight's library, with additional course coverage and expanded language support planned throughout 2026. To learn more about how Pluralsight helps individuals and organizations close critical technology skill gaps, visit Pluralsight.com.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight provides the only learning platform dedicated to accelerating the technology skills and capabilities of today's tech workforce. Thousands of companies, government organizations, and individuals around the world rely on Pluralsight to support critical technology skill development in areas that are crucial to innovation, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, software development, and machine learning. Pluralsight offers highly curated content developed by vetted technology experts, industry leading skill assessments, and hands-on, immersive learning experiences designed to help individuals skill-up faster. The company is headquartered in Westlake, Texas with worldwide offices in India and Ireland. For more information, visit pluralsight.com.

