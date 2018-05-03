Pluralsight Honored with a Gold Stevie Award in the 2018 American Business Awards

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the enterprise technology learning platform, today announced that it has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie Award for product of the year in The 16th Annual American Business Awards. More than 3,700 nominations across every industry were submitted for consideration in a variety of categories, with more than 200 professionals worldwide participating in the judging process.
The company's winning product, Pluralsight IQ, provides technology professionals with a free, easy and consistent way to measure and verify their current aptitude in a specific technology. In as little as five minutes and 20 questions, technologists can measure their skill level and receive a verified Pluralsight IQ, which provides a quantified measure of their current skill proficiency, a timestamp that reflects the revelvancy of their score and an easy way for technologists to showcase their technical aptitude to the world.
Since its launch in September 2017, Pluralsight IQ has continued to become a trusted standard for measuring and growing technology skills. In early February, Pluralsight IQ became the first and only third-party skills assessment hosted on Stack Overflow, enabling technologists to effectively display verified skills in a specific technology and become valuable members of the developer community. With more than 60 tests currently available and more than 950,000 assessments completed, technologists can use Pluralsight IQ to guide their learning and stay relevant in a rapidly changing industry.
About Pluralsight
Pluralsight is an enterprise technology learning platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides members with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including Pluralsight IQ, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs and live mentoring. For more information, visit pluralsight.com.
