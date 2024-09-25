Pluralsight Survey Reveals Half of Current Tech Workers and Almost a Third of Aspiring Ones Feel They Can't Learn Fast Enough to Keep Pace With Tech

Survey Highlights Disconnect in Tech Skills Priorities Among Workers and How Upskilling Can Impact Pay

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight , the technology workforce development company, today released the results from a survey that polled over 500 current and aspiring technology workers about their perception of the tech industry and skills needed for success. The survey found that 50% of current tech workers and 31% of aspiring ones feel that they can't learn fast enough to keep pace with the rapid rate of change in tech. The findings also reveal misalignment in perceptions of the most critical technology skills for securing a tech job, a shared preference for hands-on and expert-led learning experiences, and expectations for salary increases following upskilling.

"While the technology industry continues to evolve at a rapid pace, there is a significant gap between aspiring and current technology professionals regarding which skills are deemed most crucial," said Chris Herbert, Chief Content Officer at Pluralsight. "This divergence underscores the need for tailored learning paths that address both immediate job market demands and long-term career growth. It's clear that hands-on, expert-driven learning experiences are essential for bridging this gap and helping professionals at all stages stay competitive."

Tech Tug-of-War: Artificial Intelligence vs Software Engineering

Survey data reveals that current and aspiring professionals don't see eye to eye on which tech disciplines are the most important. Aspiring tech workers are all about AI and machine learning, with 37% saying those skills are crucial for landing a job. They also prioritize cybersecurity (28%) and software engineering (15%), feeling the pressure to level up in those areas. In contrast, seasoned tech workers place software engineering at the top of their list for important skills (30%), followed by cybersecurity (27%) and then AI and machine learning (23%).

Tech Workers Eye Bigger Paychecks

Most aspiring tech workers are motivated by higher salaries, with 88% saying that's their main reason for seeking a career in tech, followed by career stability (54%). In fact, 41% of aspiring tech workers surveyed expect a $10,000 to over $20,000 salary increase if they were to land a job in tech.

Meanwhile, most current tech workers (85%) anticipate a salary increase as a result of improving their skills.

From Handbooks to Hands-On: Keeping Pace with Tech Advancements

In an environment where technology is rapidly advancing, technology workers must find ways to upskill quickly to keep pace. This is no small feat, however, as the survey revealed that half of current tech workers and almost a third of aspiring ones are struggling to learn fast enough to keep pace with technological advancements.

Despite these challenges, both surveyed groups have a strong understanding of their learning preferences when it comes to skill development. While 54% of current tech workers initially pursued a university degree in tech or a related field, 64% of current and 46% of aspiring workers prefer hands-on, immersive learning experiences, like labs and simulations. Additionally, 27% of current and 40% of aspiring workers favor video content from experts.

