Pluralsight Launches AI Assistant Iris to Accelerate and Personalize the Learning Experience

SALT LAKE CITY, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight , the technology workforce development company, today announced the availability of Iris, an AI assistant that helps learners more easily discover content that's relevant to their questions, learning objectives, and goals. Available now in Pluralsight Skills, Iris provides a personalized learning experience that encourages learner engagement, improves training outcomes, and enables faster real-world application of new technical skills.

Technology is evolving at such a rapid pace that keeping skills up to date can feel overwhelming. According to Pluralsight's 2024 Tech Skills Report , 96% of technologists indicated that skill gaps have increased their workload, underscoring the urgency for organizations to address them without overloading their workforce - or risk lagging behind in emerging technologies.

"Technology is moving at a breakneck pace, making it challenging for individuals to keep skills up-to-date or know where to begin when they want to learn something new," said Chris McClellen, Chief Product Officer at Pluralsight. "Thanks to generative AI, we can now provide learners with an intelligent, chat-based assistant that will guide them along their personalized learning journey and accelerate the path to technical proficiency."

Pluralsight's Iris acts as a personal guide to technical expertise, offering recommendations from thousands of curated paths and training courses to meet learners' unique needs. Iris also helps learners quickly navigate Pluralsight's extensive library of technology courses, hands-on labs, and skill assessments to build and expand skills and technical capabilities as quickly as possible.

"When integrated effectively, AI can improve and accelerate IT learning initiatives," said IDC research director Gina Smith, Ph.D. "With the pace of technology moving faster than ever before, the next wave of technology talent must leverage AI, including AI assistants, to accelerate and personalize the upskilling process, making them smarter, faster."

While Iris personalizes and accelerates the learning process for individuals, leaders of teams will find value in Iris as well. Over time, Iris will help leaders develop talent at scale by curating tailored learning paths that are aligned with an organization's overall goals. Iris serves as a content curator by taking input on what a workforce needs to learn to deliver projects effectively, achieve business objectives, and close skills gaps.

To learn more about Iris, visit https://www.pluralsight.com/product/iris .

Pluralsight provides the only learning platform dedicated to accelerating the technology skills and capabilities of today's tech workforce. Thousands of companies, government organizations and individuals around the world rely on Pluralsight Skills to support critical technology skill development in areas that are crucial to innovation including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, software development, and machine learning. Pluralsight Skills provides highly curated content developed by vetted technology experts, industry leading skill assessments, and hands on, immersive learning experiences designed to help individuals skill-up faster.

