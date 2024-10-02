Pluralsight Offers Free Security Training Courses for Cybersecurity Awareness Month

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the technology workforce development company, today announced that it is offering free security training courses during October in connection with Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

This free offering includes two course paths that are designed to help individual learners understand the fundamentals and speak the language of cybersecurity. Course paths include:

Security Awareness: Seven bite-sized courses designed to orient learners to the world of cybersecurity and threat mitigation, including best practices to keep you secure in the face of cyber threats.

Information and Cybersecurity Literacy: Four courses that help demystify the world of cybersecurity, covering common security roles, day-to-day responsibilities and how security teams function within an organization.

"As cybersecurity threats become more advanced each year and touch nearly every industry and individual, cybersecurity awareness is everyone's responsibility - not just security professionals," said Bri Frost, Director of Security and IT Ops Curriculum at Pluralsight. "Even if you aren't a technology professional, having a strong foundation in cybersecurity can help you identify threats and stay safe."

Cybersecurity was recently named the top skills gap among tech learners for the third year in a row, according to Pluralsight research. This gap underscores the need for security awareness and training in the face of an ever-changing threat landscape.

To access the free Security Awareness courses, click here. To access the free Information and Cybersecurity Literacy courses, click here. To learn more about how you or your technology teams can upskill in security and other crucial technology skills, visit www.pluralsight.com.

