Pluralsight Promotes Will Clive to Chief People Officer

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, Inc., the technology workforce development company, today announced the promotion of Will Clive to Chief People Officer (CPO). Reporting to Pluralsight co-founder and CEO Aaron Skonnard, Clive was promoted from his previous position as Vice President of People.

"For over six years, Will has been a steadfast and committed member of the Pluralsight team who has embraced every opportunity to grow professionally while also helping to grow the business," said Skonnard. "From product to business strategy to people ops, Will's seen and touched it all at Pluralsight, making him uniquely suited to lead the people organization. His promotion is a demonstration of the strength of our intentional approach to career development and succession planning, and I'm excited to see what he builds next to create an environment where Pluralsight team members can do the best work of their lives."

As a member of the executive team, Clive will lead all aspects of Pluralsight's people strategy and operations. Passionate about transforming HR into a true competitive differentiator, Clive will focus on recruiting and hiring world-class talent, actively developing that talent, and creating a culture of performance.

Since joining Pluralsight in 2015, Will has served in a number of strategy and operational roles across the company, contributing to a period of rapid growth for the company, which saw a 450% increase in headcount. In his most recent role as Vice President of People, he played a key role in helping Pluralsight land on the 2020 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For list.

Prior to joining Pluralsight, Clive spent a number of years working in the financial services industry across a variety of roles and firms including Goldman Sachs & Co. He holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Brigham Young University.

Pluralsight is the leading technology workforce development company that helps companies and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes and gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting. Trusted by forward-thinking companies of every size in every industry, Pluralsight helps individuals and businesses transform with technology. Pluralsight Skills helps enterprises build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today's most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also includes tools to align skill development with business objectives, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments and one-of-a-kind analytics. Flow complements Skills by providing engineering teams with actionable data and visibility into workflow patterns to accelerate the delivery of products and services. For more information about Pluralsight, visit pluralsight.com.

