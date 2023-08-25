Pluribus Technologies Corp. Announces Details of Q2 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Pluribus Technologies Corp.

25 Aug, 2023, 17:20 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pluribus Technologies Corp. (TSXV: PLRB) ("Pluribus" or the "Company"), a growing acquirer of small, profitable technology companies, today announced that Company management will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal 2023 second quarter financial results on Wednesday August 30, 2023. Pluribus intends to release its financial results following the close of markets on Tuesday August 29, 2023.

Q2 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Time: 8:30 am EDT

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/45FculR to receive an instant automated call back.

Dial-In Numbers: (416) 764-8650 or (888) 664-6383
Conference ID: 29125207
Webcast: Available on the Events & Presentations page of the Company's investor website
Replay: (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541 (playback code: 125207 #) – available until midnight (EDT) on September 6, 2023

About Pluribus Technologies Corp.

Pluribus is a technology company that is a value-based acquirer of small, profitable business-to-business technology companies in a range of verticals and industries. Pluribus provides its acquisitions access to experienced sales and marketing resources, strategic partnership opportunities, a diverse portfolio of customers in different geographical markets and enabling technologies to create new revenue streams and provide the opportunity for these companies to grow in their respective markets.

For more information, please visit: https://www.pluribustechnologies.com/.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

Richard Adair
Chief Executive Officer
Pluribus Technologies Corp.
1 (800) 851-9383

