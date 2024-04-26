Pluribus Technologies Corp. Announces Details of Q4 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

TORONTO, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Pluribus Technologies Corp. (TSXV: PLRB) ("Pluribus" or the "Company"), a growing acquirer of small, profitable technology companies, today announced that Company management will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter financial results on Tuesday April 30, 2024. Pluribus intends to release its financial results following the close of markets on Monday April 29, 2024.

Q4 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Time: 8:30 am EDT

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/49Zkccw to receive an instant automated call back.

Dial-In Numbers: (416) 764-8650 or (888) 390-0561

Conference ID: 73395622

Webcast: Available on the Events & Presentations page of the Company's investor website

Replay: (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541 (playback code: 395622 #) – available until midnight (EDT) on May 7, 2024

About Pluribus Technologies Corp.

Pluribus is a technology company that is a value-based acquirer of small, profitable business-to-business technology companies in a range of verticals and industries. Pluribus provides its acquisitions access to experienced sales and marketing resources, strategic partnership opportunities, a diverse portfolio of customers in different geographical markets and enabling technologies to create new revenue streams and provide the opportunity for these companies to grow in their respective markets.

For more information, please visit: https://www.pluribustechnologies.com/.

Contact:

Richard Adair

Chief Executive Officer

Pluribus Technologies Corp.

1 (800) 851-9383

