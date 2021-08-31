Plus3 IT Systems Achieves ISO 27001:2013 Certification

RESTON, Va., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus3 IT Systems, LLC (Plus3 IT) is pleased to announce it has achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification from SGS. In meeting this international standard for information security, Plus3 IT successfully demonstrated commitment to continually monitor, examine, and control information security risks and vulnerabilities, while meeting regulatory and customer information security requirements.

ISO 27001:2013 provides a framework for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). Plus3 IT underwent external auditing this summer to prove its commitment to this standard. Preparation for the audit involved examining internal IT systems, documenting and formalizing processes that monitor and respond to security issues, and implementing specific security training for staff. This certification assures customers of Plus3 ITs' secure products and services, ability to adequately manage cybersecurity threats, standards of legal compliance, and overall dedication to information security.

"Information security is at the core of everything we do--both for our customers and ourselves. Our team put their expert focus on achieving this standard," said Amana Katora, Corporate Communication and Compliance Lead. "We are already seeing the benefits of the ISMS we now have in place."

"With this certification, Plus3 IT codifies best practices for information security and positions for future growth by emphasizing mature processes," said Chris Isaacs, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO). "This underscores our corporate commitment to continuous improvement."

Founded in 2015, Plus3 IT has been supporting the mission of customers and believes in being "Secure At Inception." Plus3 IT further affirms their security protocols, as they are now verified by a world-leading certification entity. "I'm so proud of the Plus3 IT team for achieving this certification. It is a reflection of our dedication to implement and maintain secure best practices, protecting both Plus3 IT as well as our customers from threats," said Sarah Loyd, Associate Corporate Engineer.

Plus3 IT is a privately-owned small disadvantaged business, headquartered in Reston, Virginia. As an expert-level cloud services firm, Plus3 IT supports mission requirements through cloud adoption, cloud security, cloud native application development, cloud enabled data analytics, and DevSecOps. Plus3 IT has proven success supporting the DoD, IC, and other Federal customers in all things related to cloud. Plus3 IT is also a GSA Multiple Award Schedule holder.

