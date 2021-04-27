Plus3 IT Systems Awarded A Prime Spot On DIA's Site III Contract

RESTON, Va., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus3 IT Systems, LLC (Plus3 IT) is pleased to announce it has been awarded a spot on the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Solutions for the Information Technology Enterprise (SITE) III contract as a Small Business (SB) Prime contractor. With this award, Plus3 IT will be able to compete on a broad range of Information Technology (IT) task orders, providing strategic, technical, and program management support services.

"This award is a critical milestone in Plus3 IT's continued support for the DIA and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA). Having supported IT modernization at DIA since our company's inception and recently winning a Prime contract at NGA, Plus3 IT is excited to build upon our strong foundation of IT support for these agencies," said Emma Webster, Plus3 IT Director of Corporate Growth and Communication.

A multiple-award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling value of $12.6 billion over a 10 year ordering period, SITE III is the third generation of the Chief Information Officer (CIO) contract vehicles providing Information and Communications Technology advantage in support of warfighters, policy makers, and acquisition leaders across the Defense Intelligence Enterprise (DIE). SITE Ill facilitates worldwide coverage for integrated IT intelligence requirements and technical support services to the DIA and NGA.

"As one of Plus3 IT's primary accounts, our corporate experience with DIA extends more than 20 years through our support on multiple task orders and contract vehicles. We look forward to winning work as a Prime on SITE III, delivering Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community (IC) cloud and IT modernization expertise," said Christopher Isaacs, Plus3 IT Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. "We are eager to compete on task orders with our winning combination of technical, proposal, and contract execution excellence at DIA and in the IC."

Plus3 IT is a privately-owned small disadvantaged business, headquartered in Reston, Virginia. As an expert-level cloud services firm, Plus3 IT supports mission requirements through cloud adoption, cloud security, cloud native application development, cloud enabled data analytics, and DevSecOps. Plus3 IT has proven success supporting the DoD, IC, and other Federal customers in all things related to cloud. Plus3 IT is also a GSA Multiple Award Schedule holder.

