Plus3 IT Systems Awarded NGA's Digital Engineering Contract

RESTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus3 IT Systems, LLC (Plus3 IT) is pleased to announce it has been awarded the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) Digital Engineering (NDE) contract as a Prime contractor. Plus3 IT will provide improvements to the DevSecOps pipeline, Cloud Architecture and Engineering services, and Data Engineering expertise in order to realize development platform efficiencies and support the ongoing transformation of NGA's DevSecOps architecture.

"As our first Prime contract, this award is based on our exceptional DevSecOps and Cloud Automation service delivery. Plus3 IT is excited to bring these core company capabilities to a new client space at NGA," said Emma Webster, Plus3 IT Director, Corporate Growth and Communication.

A single-award contract with potential value of $24.3 million over a five year period, NDE is one of four contract vehicles that comprise NGA Systems Engineering Support (NSES). NDE supports Digital Maker Services within the GEOINT Services Team promoting rapid, secure deployment of capabilities; continuous delivery and continuous improvement; and DevSecOps capabilities on a hybrid cloud, both on premises and off premises. NDE will improve the promotion of DevSecOps to the broader NGA, National System for Geospatial Intelligence (NSG), and Allied System for Geospatial Intelligence (ASG) in order to realize cross-cutting knowledge sharing within NGA and the Intelligence Community and Department of Defense (IC/DoD). Plus3 IT is delivering senior and expert DevSecOps and Cloud engineers with hands-on experience in cloud deployment for large enterprise IT systems.

"Since our inception, Plus3 IT has been laser-focused on IT modernization underpinned by our principles of automate everything, open source first, everything-as-code, and secure software development best practices," said Christopher Isaacs, Plus3 IT Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. "This award is a significant milestone for the company and an important addition to our contract portfolio."

Plus3 IT is a privately-owned small disadvantaged business, headquartered in Reston, Virginia. As an expert-level cloud services firm, Plus3 IT supports mission requirements through cloud adoption, cloud security, cloud native application development, cloud enabled data analytics, and DevSecOps. Plus3 IT has proven success supporting the DoD, IC, and other Federal customers in all things related to cloud. Plus3 IT is also a GSA Multiple Award Schedule holder.

