PLUS3 IT SYSTEMS TO EXPAND DATA ANALYTICS AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CAPABILITIES WITH JOINT ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CENTER AWARD

RESTON, Va., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus3 IT Systems, LLC (Plus3 IT) is pleased to announce it has been awarded a Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) from the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) for Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID). Created in 2018 the JAIC's mission as specified in the Department of Defense (DoD) AI Strategy, is "to accelerate the delivery of AI enabled capabilities, scale the Department-wide impact of AI, and synchronize DoD AI activities to expand Joint Force advantages." As a Prime DRAID BOA holder, Plus3 IT will support tasks needed to create, acquire, curate, prepare, manage, or secure data sets for use in DoD AI models and application development, testing, certification, and operation. This full and open multiple-award, five-year agreement has a $241M ceiling and is one of five acquisition vehicles offered by JAIC, each addressing a specific DoD AI challenge. DRAID is designed for rapid ordering of data services to address "data wrangling" issues and make DoD data "AI Ready"

"Plus3 IT has made great strides in the DoD and Intelligence Community with Extract Transform Load (ETL), data catalogs, data management frameworks, data governance solutions for fine grained access control and usage audits, AI-assisted cyber event correlation, and AI-assisted analytic support.," said Christopher Isaacs, Plus3 IT Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. "This award allows us to deliver these capabilities to a broad set of DoD customers, driving mission efficiencies and maximizing the use of cloud enabled AI."

Plus3 IT is a privately-owned small disadvantaged business, headquartered in Reston, Virginia. As an expert-level cloud services firm, Plus3 IT supports mission requirements through cloud adoption, cloud security, cloud native application development, cloud enabled data analytics, and DevSecOps. Plus3 IT has proven success supporting the DoD, IC, and other Federal customers in all things related to cloud. Plus3 IT is also a GSA Multiple Award Schedule holder.

