Plusgrade and Global Hotel Alliance Enrich GHA DISCOVERY Offerings with Buy D$ Feature

Plusgrade and Global Hotel Alliance introduce the Buy D$ feature, allowing GHA DISCOVERY members to buy the rewards currency at a discounted rate for a limited time.

Plusgrade's innovative loyalty solutions drive ancillary revenue and elevate guest experiences for its partners in the hospitality, air, rail and cruise sectors by delivering customizable and tailored solutions.

MONTREAL, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Plusgrade , a global leader powering ancillary revenue solutions for the travel industry, and Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands, announce a partnership to enrich GHA DISCOVERY's offering with a new rewards currency purchase feature. The collaboration will offer loyalty program members greater flexibility in how they acquire D$, helping them save up for their next holiday.

Powered by Plusgrade's loyalty business unit, Points, GHA DISCOVERY members will have the added flexibility of buying D$ at a discounted rate to add to their digital membership wallets, for a limited time.

Building on the success of last year's GHA DISCOVERY's integration of Plusgrade's "Elite" loyalty campaign, which enabled loyalty program members to maintain their status for an additional year, the new "Buy D$" feature offers even more value and engagement opportunities to GHA's extensive member base. Plusgrade's suite of loyalty tools will enable GHA to deliver enhanced experiences while driving significant ancillary revenue for GHA member hotels. "DISCOVERY Dollars" (D$) are reward points that a Member of the GHA DISCOVERY Programme can earn on Net Eligible Spend or through promotions or partnerships.

"We are excited to strengthen our partnership with GHA by introducing new loyalty program features," said Ken Harris, founder and CEO of Plusgrade. "This collaboration enables GHA's hotel brands to offer highly personalized and flexible loyalty solutions. By allowing members to buy rewards, they drive deeper engagement and create new revenue opportunities, further enhancing the value they bring to their valued guests."

Through this loyalty integration, Plusgrade will provide GHA member brands with advanced tools to enhance guest engagement and loyalty. The Buy D$ feature is designed to increase conversion rates and optimize revenue strategies, offering valuable market insights that inform decision-making and strategic enhancements to guest services.

"We are delighted to introduce the "Buy D$" feature with this limited-time campaign, offering our members the ability to secure more rewards at a favorable price, to use on their summer travels across our hotels," said Kristi Gole, EVP of Strategy at Global Hotel Alliance. "At GHA, we focus on innovation and putting our members first. Partnering with Plusgrade allows us to elevate our loyalty program offering, giving members even more opportunities to earn D$, ultimately boosting their satisfaction and loyalty to our portfolio of hotels."

This partnership underscores Plusgrade's role as a valued partner to the hospitality industry, leveraging its comprehensive, data-driven platform to deliver tailored solutions that boost guest satisfaction and operational efficiency.

About Plusgrade

Plusgrade powers the global travel industry with its portfolio of leading ancillary revenue solutions. Over 200 airline, hospitality, cruise, passenger rail, and financial services companies trust Plusgrade to create new, meaningful revenue streams through incredible customer experiences. As the ancillary revenue powerhouse, Plusgrade has generated billions of dollars in new revenue opportunities across its platform for its partners, while creating enhanced travel experiences for millions of their passengers and guests. Plusgrade was founded in 2009 with headquarters in Montreal and has offices around the world. For more information, visit Plusgrade.com .

About Global Hotel Alliance

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) brings together a diverse collection of independent hospitality brands with GHA DISCOVERY, a multi-brand loyalty programme leveraging a shared technology platform. Through membership in GHA, brands expand their global reach, drive incremental revenue, and reduce dependence on third-party channels, all while maintaining management independence and individual positioning. GHA represents a collection of 40 brands with more than 800 hotels in 100 countries. The award-winning GHA DISCOVERY programme serves 27 million members and generated $2.3 billion in revenue and 10 million room nights in 2023. GHA's brands currently include Anantara, Araiya, ASMALLWORLD, Avani, Bristoria, Capella, Corinthia, Divani, Doyle, Elewana, JA Resorts, Kempinski, Leela, Lore, Lungarno, Maqo, Marco Polo, Mysk, NH Collection, NH Hotels, nhow, Niccolo, Nikki Beach, NUO, Oaks, OUTRIGGER, Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, PARKROYAL, Patina, The Residence by Cenizaro, The Set Collection, Shaza, Sukhothai, Sun International, Tivoli, Ultratravel Collection and Viceroy. For more information, visit globalhotelalliance.com .

SOURCE Plusgrade Inc.