Plusgrade and Royal Jordanian Airlines Announce Expanded Partnership to Elevate Royal Club Experience

Plusgrade will now power Royal Club's Buy, Gift and Elite loyalty solutions, giving members more flexibility in how miles are earned and redeemed.

Royal Club will leverage Plusgrade's decades of loyalty expertise and enhance their critical ancillary revenue streams.

Plusgrade works alongside its valued global travel partners to deliver convenience, flexibility and personalization to the loyalty landscape by engaging loyalty program members through the sale of loyalty points and miles.

MONTREAL, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plusgrade , a global leader powering ancillary revenue solutions for the travel industry, today announces an expanded partnership with Royal Jordanian Airlines , a leading flagship carrier in the Middle East. Plusgrade's loyalty business unit, Points, will now power the Buy, Gift and Elite loyalty solutions for Royal Club members, expediting their progress toward reward goals and increasing flexibility in miles redemption.

This collaboration enhances Royal Club offerings and gives members the ability to fast-track their way to premier travel experiences. The "Buy Miles" feature allows members to accelerate their progress toward reward goals through an immediate lump-sum purchase of miles. "Gift Miles" enables members to share the joy of travel and premium experiences by giving rewards to family and friends. The "Elite" feature gives members the ability to attain, maintain or upgrade their status by conveniently purchasing the required tier miles, unlocking a suite of exclusive benefits.

In 2014, Plusgrade and Royal Jordanian joined forces to introduce "Go Crown", an upgrade solution powered by Plusgrade. This feature offers passengers who purchased economy class tickets the ability to bid for an upgrade to the business class cabin. Successful bidders have access to premium amenities like a dedicated check-in experience access to the Crown Lounge, and more in-flight room and comfort.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Royal Jordanian Airlines and power a robust suite of loyalty solutions that will deepen member engagement," said Ken Harris, founder and CEO of Plusgrade. "These dynamic tools are strategically designed to significantly enhance the Royal Club member experience by giving members more flexibility in how miles are earned and redeemed, while continuing to strengthen Royal Jordanian's critical ancillary revenue streams."

In the ever-evolving travel landscape, loyalty program members continue to prioritize flexibility and personalized experiences to enhance their travel. This partnership underscores Plusgrade and Royal Jordanian's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of travelers by offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that delivers tangible value, while enriching the relationship between the airline and its most loyal customers.

"We look forward to the positive impact this partnership will have for our most loyal travelers," said Mr. Karim Makhlouf, CCO Royal Jordanian Airlines. "By leveraging Plusgrade's loyalty expertise, we're able to improve our Royal Club member experience with practical benefits that ensure increased flexibility with their rewards, and an overall enhanced travel experience with our airline."

For over two decades, Points, the loyalty business unit of Plusgrade, has been helping loyalty programs build, power and grow their best experience by leveraging its strategic data insights that deepen member engagement. Since its founding, they've maintained a relentless focus on fostering loyalty and trust with over 60+ partners in the airline, travel, hotel, retail and financial ecosystem around the globe.

To learn more about Royal Club's enhanced loyalty solutions, visit the Royal Jordanian Buy Miles storefront .

About Plusgrade

Plusgrade powers the global travel industry with its portfolio of leading ancillary revenue solutions. Over 200 airline, hospitality, cruise, passenger rail, and financial services companies trust Plusgrade to create new, meaningful revenue streams through incredible customer experiences. As the ancillary revenue powerhouse, Plusgrade has generated billions of dollars in new revenue opportunities across its platform for its partners, while creating enhanced travel experiences for millions of their passengers and guests. Plusgrade was founded in 2009 with headquarters in Montreal and has offices around the world. For more information, visit Plusgrade.com .

About Royal Jordanian:

Royal Jordanian is a flagship airline carrier and a member of the Oneworld airline alliance. With an extensive international network spanning four continents, Royal Jordanian is dedicated to providing exceptional service and connectivity to its passengers.

Carrie Mumford, Director, Brand & Communications, Plusgrade, [email protected]