plusOne Partners with Snag to Bring Intimate Wellness Products Directly to College Campuses

Partnership expands convenient, on-demand access to plusOne products across Snag's growing network of college campuses

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- plusOne, the leading sexual wellness brand in drug, food, and mass, today announced a new partnership with Snag, the rapidly growing delivery platform built for college campuses, naming plusOne Snag's Official Intimate Wellness Partner. Through the partnership, college students can now access a selection of plusOne intimate wellness products through Snag, with delivery directly to their door in as little as 10 minutes.

The partnership brings together two brands focused on making everyday wellness more accessible for the next generation of consumers. Snag currently operates across 16 college campuses nationwide, including The Ohio State University, the University of Texas at Austin, the University of Florida, UC Santa Barbara, Virginia Tech and the University of Colorado Boulder, and has built a community of nearly 200,000 users.

For many young women, college is also the first time they are independently making decisions about their health, routines and how they care for themselves. Through the partnership, plusOne and Snag aim to make intimate wellness feel like a natural part of that broader conversation—one that can be approached with the same confidence and ease as skincare, period care, sleep or other everyday wellness needs.

"College is often the first time young women are making their own decisions about how they care for themselves," said Maria Warrington, CEO of Beacon Wellness Brands. "We want products for sleep, intimacy and everyday wellness to feel just as normal and accessible as skincare, period care or anything else they might have delivered to their door. This partnership gives students greater choice and convenient access to products that support their wellness on their own terms."

"We're excited to partner with Beacon Wellness to give college students fast, discreet access to sexual wellness products," said Carter Zwick, Head of Partnerships at Snag. "With Snag, Beacon products can be delivered to students in 10 minutes, without the wait or discomfort of purchasing them at a checkout counter. Speed matters, and so does privacy. Thank you to everyone who made this partnership possible."

The partnership reflects plusOne's broader commitment to normalizing intimate wellness as an everyday part of self-care and giving consumers the freedom to make choices about their wellness with confidence. By making plusOne products available through a platform already embedded in college life, the brands are expanding access and helping a new generation build wellness routines on their own terms.

About Beacon Wellness Brands

Beacon Wellness Brands designs, develops, manufactures, and markets intimate wellness devices and accessories (plusOne), personal care (Palmperfect), and beauty care (Plum Beauty). The brand's goal is to democratize wellness for all by empowering consumers with accessible self-care. Its products are currently sold in over 25,000 retail locations nationwide, including Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Meijer, and Amazon, as well as www.myplusone.com.

About Snag

Snag (Snag Delivery Inc.) is a 10-minute delivery service for college students. Snag stocks more than 1,500 products in its stores, ranging from snacks and drinks to personal care items and dorm essentials. Orders are delivered to customers by college students on scooters. Snag currently operates across 16 campuses and serves nearly 200,000 users.

SOURCE Beacon Wellness Brands