PLUTO TV GETS FANS READY FOR SUPER BOWL LVIII WITH NEW 'NFL SUPER BOWL CLASSICS' CHANNEL

All-New 24/7 Free Channel Available Exclusively on Pluto TV for A Limited Time Featuring NFL's Library of Past Super Bowls

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service, today announced a brand-new launch of an exclusive pop-up channel helping fans gear up in the weeks surrounding Super Bowl LVIII. This new addition joins the successful 'NFL Channel' which launched on Pluto TV in 2019 featuring live game day coverage, NFL game replays, original shows, Emmy-Award winning series and more.

The ' NFL Super Bowl Classics ' channel will feature past Super Bowl games and specials 24/7 so NFL enthusiasts can relive every pass, touchdown and Hail Mary of the most iconic showdowns in sports history. The channel will be available for a limited time only, with the play clock starting tomorrow, January 18 through February 21.

In addition to full game replays, the channel will feature NFL Films programming, docu-series and specials highlighting the rich legacy of America's favorite pastime. These include 'History of the Super Bowl' which takes a look back at how the Super Bowl was invented and its evolution to the biggest sporting event ever, and retrospectives from NFL Throwback on defining moments and players such as 'Greatest Super Bowl Finishes,' 'Ranking every Super Bowl MVP Performance,' and 'Craziest Super Bowl Plays of All Time.'

"Thanks to our incredible partners at the NFL, we have the opportunity to offer a window into NFL history and we know audiences will be thrilled, no matter what team they root for," said Amy Kuessner, EVP of programming for Pluto TV. "The addition of 'NFL Super Bowl Classics' channel to Pluto TV's lineup allows fans to discover and relive those unforgettable games and moments in one place- all for free."

'NFL Super Bowl Classics' delves into the NFL archives, providing fans the opportunity to re-live some of the greatest moments in Super Bowl history, such as the nerve-wracking first overtime in Super Bowl LI, David Tyree's jaw-dropping helmet catch in Super Bowl XLII and San Francisco's inspiring 92-yard drive to win Super Bowl XXIII.

Viewers can find the channel exclusively on the Pluto TV app or connected TV devices in the Sports category. All games* will stream sequentially with specials and docuseries interspersed. For even more action, sports fans can also tune in year-round to Pluto TV's Sports category, which features sports news, football, baseball, soccer, golf, bull-riding, boxing and more.

CBS Sports will offer multiplatform coverage of Super Bowl LVIII from Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11, featuring CBS Sports' presentation on CBS and Paramount+, and a slime-filled telecast exclusively on Nickelodeon.

*'NFL Super Bowl Classics' will feature all Super Bowl games except I, II & V

