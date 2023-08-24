PM PEDIATRIC CARE AND AMERIGROUP JOIN FORCES TO IDENTIFY AND SUPPORT SOCIAL DETERMINANTS OF HEALTH NEEDS IN TEXAS

Together, the Organizations Aim to Assist Nearly 300,000 Children Living in Underserved Dallas Communities

DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PM Pediatric Care , a national pediatric healthcare leader boasting the largest specialized pediatric urgent care network in the U.S., is joining forces with Amerigroup Texas to launch a Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) screening program in five of its Dallas Children's Health PM Pediatric Urgent Care locations.

This innovative, tech-driven program has potential to reach roughly 300,000 children across the Dallas-Ft. Worth area who may be at risk for hunger and food insecurity, housing instability, and childcare concerns. It aims to fill the resource gap by connecting families in need with social service agencies, nonprofit groups, providers and others that can help address those needs, while at the same time supporting families' acute care needs while in the urgent care office.

"Serving local children and families is at the heart of PM Pediatric Care's mission, and we're hopeful the introduction of this screening program will continue to drive that mission forward," said David Mathison, MD, MBA, Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations at PM Pediatric Care. "Our commitment to the Dallas-Fort Worth community is to provide a safe, trusted space for acute medical care, as well as support for those who need additional resources."

"Amerigroup Texas is deeply invested in improving the health of Texans. We're grateful and excited to use our systems and technology to address the key issues that drive health," said Greg Thompson, President of Amerigroup Texas, one of the largest managed care organizations in the state, with more than a million Texas members. "We must redefine health — taking a more holistic approach that looks at the whole person and their unique lives and circumstances. This program represents a powerful step in that direction."

Through the program, patients at the Dallas Children's Health PM Pediatric Urgent Care centers will be evaluated using the nationally recognized PRAPARE tool. This tool screens children and families for key health drivers such as food insecurity; homelessness and housing instability; challenges affording rent or paying utilities; trouble accessing childcare, transportation, or primary care; and other factors that shape someone's physical, mental and behavioral health.

The screenings take place on iPads issued by Amerigroup. This allows for easy data collection and the ability to connect families with community organizations and service providers, using Amerigroup's Community Resource Link. Amerigroup case managers will then work with participating families to help them address needs and access resources.

So far, the program has screened 1,000 families and connected more than 300 families to needed resources.

Children's Health PM Pediatric Care Dallas Children's Main Campus is located at 5060 Southwestern Medical Ave, Ste EL200, Dallas, TX 75235. For more information about this location and PM Pediatric Care, please visit pmpediatriccare.com .

