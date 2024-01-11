PM PEDIATRIC CARE ANNOUNCES KEVIN TREXLER AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Former founding co-CEOs Steven Katz and Dr. Jeffrey Schor to continue serving as Board Members

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PM Pediatric Care, the nation's largest provider of specialized pediatric urgent care and recognized leader in pediatric behavioral health, announced today the appointment of Kevin Trexler as Chief Executive Officer. Trexler will succeed Mr. Steven Katz and Dr. Jeffrey Schor, who co-founded the organization in 2005 and have served as co-CEOs to date. Their visionary plan to create a community based alternative to children's emergency departments has grown to become a vast network providing care for well over a million children and young adults each year. They will serve as Board Members to continue advancement of the company's mission and growth.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to lead as co-CEO of PM Pediatric Care since its inception in 2005," said Mr. Katz. "Dr. Schor and I are impressed with Kevin's proven track record and feel confident in the tremendous promise of what he will do as Chief Executive Officer. Most importantly, he is aligned with the mission and values and is committed to delivering outstanding patient care."

Kevin Trexler joins PM Pediatric Care with more than 25 years of leadership experience, most recently serving as CEO of SOL Mental Health. Prior to that, he served as CEO with American Dental Partners from 2015 - 2022, and as a Senior Vice President at DaVita Healthcare Partners. Trexler also served on a fast attack submarine in the United States Navy. He earned a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School

"I'm pleased to continue building upon the strong foundation PM Pediatric Care has established over the years," shares Trexler. "PM Pediatric Care is a world-class industry leader in pediatric care with enormous opportunity for growth and innovation. It is an honor to be part of continuing to revolutionize pediatric healthcare, helping children and young adults lead their healthiest lives."

About PM Pediatric Care

PM Pediatric Care is the nation's largest provider of specialized pediatric urgent care with nearly 80 locations in more than 15 states. Established as a premier alternative to a children's emergency department, the organization has since grown into a robust network of world-class pediatric healthcare initiatives, including comprehensive behavioral health services to address the rise of related conditions among the pediatric and adolescent population, emerging population health interventions, and partnerships with leading children's health systems and school districts across the nation. As a recognized thought leader in the field of pediatric medicine, PM Pediatric Care is a 10-time honoree to Inc.'s 500|5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. For more information about PM Pediatric Care, visit pmpediatriccare.com.

