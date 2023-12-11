PM360 10th Annual ELITE 100 Open for Submissions

Awards Recognizing the Most Influential People in Healthcare and the Life Sciences

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, a leading healthcare and life sciences marketing industry trade magazine, is now accepting entries for the 2024 ELITE 100.

Established a decade ago, the PM360 ELITE honors 100 of the top individuals and marketing teams across the healthcare and life sciences industries each year. Nominees are judged based on their career achievements, the impact their work has had on the industry, or their vision for transforming the industry. To bring these industry difference-makers to the forefront, the magazine is seeking submissions in 20 categories:

Transformational Leaders

Leaders of the Future

Data Miners

Creative Directors

Tech-know Geeks

Entrepreneurs

Sales MVPs

Strategists

Disrupters

Mentors

Master Educators

Launch Experts

Patient Advocates

Drug Researchers and Developers

Digital Crusaders

Marketing Teams

PR Gurus

Talent Acquisition Leaders

Philanthropic Heroes

Environmental Champions

To learn more about all of the categories or to start your submissions, visit www.pm360online.com/elite . The initial deadline for submissions is February 23, 2024. PM360 will then continue to accept entries until March 15, 2024, but anything after Feb. 23 will be subject to a $200 late fee.

Anyone from a manufacturer (pharma, medical device, diagnostics, biotech, or specialty), advertising agency, or any company serving the life sciences industry is eligible to enter in any of the categories. Nominees can be submitted in multiple categories. Entries will be judged by the PM360 editorial staff.

The PM360 ELITE winners will be featured in the publication's May 2024 issue and later celebrated at an event held in the summer of 2024.

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

Contact:

Kayla Walsh

Awards Coordinator

[email protected]

SOURCE PM360