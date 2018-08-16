PM360 Announces 2018 Trailblazer Award Finalists

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The finalists are in for the 10th annual PM360 Trailblazer Awards. PM360, a leading health-marketing industry trade magazine, will honor the pharmaceutical and medical device industries' most influential innovators. Established in 2009, the Trailblazer Awards are given to outstanding companies, marketers, marketing teams, brand managers, and initiatives representing the best the industry has to offer.

"We couldn't be more excited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of our Trailblazer Awards," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "These awards have continued to grow each year and have become synonymous with innovation. All of this year's finalists have demonstrated incredible work and we are proud to honor them."

The award finalists are selected by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board, which is comprised of some of the most forward-thinking leaders in their respective fields.

To reach the finalist phase, companies must show achievement in various areas including innovation, talent development, and social responsibility. Meanwhile, Brand Champions and Marketers of the Year are judged on their leadership, skill, dedication, impact, and effectiveness of their work. The Marketing Teams are assessed by the quality of their work together and the results they were able to deliver. And the Initiative entries are evaluated on their ability to overcome challenges; the skill, innovation, and quality of planning and execution; and the effectiveness of the work.

New this year, PM360 established the Vanguard Award to recognize an industry pioneer who developed a new service, strategy, product, or technology that greatly impacted the industry. The first recipient of this award is MediSolutions Chairman Joshua Lapsker, who invented the concept of advertising inside the prescription pad 35 years ago. Today, every third script written is on one of the company's branded prescription pads.

PM360 will also be honoring another industry veteran who has left an undeniable mark as a business leader, marketing and sales effectiveness coach, motivational speaker, and best-selling author. Sander Flaum, Principal of Flaum Navigators, is this year's Lifetime Achievement Award Winner. Sander began his career in the industry at Lederle Laboratories, which merged into Wyeth and then Pfizer. He would go on to become Chairman and CEO of Euro RSCG Becker (now Havas Life) before launching Flaum Navigators in 2004, where he continues to encourage and coach his clients to embrace disruptive innovation in marketing, sales, and leadership. Sander himself is known for several innovative strategies including, creating the first persistency program, the first patient guarantee program, the first indigent patient program, and the first "War Games" program.

All of the finalists and winners will be honored during a special reception at Gotham Hall at 1356 Broadway in New York City on Thursday, September 13, 2018. Each year, the Trailblazer Awards Gala has more attendees from the pharmaceutical industry than any other industry event. Profiles of all of the night's winners will appear in PM360's October issue.

Emmy Award-winning actress and comedian Judy Gold will serve as the emcee for the event. Judy Gold has written and starred in two critically acclaimed, long-running Off-Broadway hit shows: The Judy Show – My Life As A Sitcom, (New York Times critic's pick) and 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother, which won the 2007 GLAAD award for Outstanding New York Theater. Judy has also appeared as a guest star on several popular TV shows including "Louie," "30 Rock," "2 Broke Girls," "The Big C" and "Sex & The City."

The Finalists Are:

MARKETER OF THE YEAR



Deborah Kogan Eilender, Director/Consumer Team Lead, Eliquis Marketing, Pfizer



Jennifer Harrington, Associate Brand Director, Patient Marketing, Novo Nordisk



Julie Millon, Director, CAR-T Marketing, Novartis



Kendra Fanara, Director of Marketing, Cross Platform and Patient Marketing, Johnson & Johnson



Marian Rice, Marketing Manager II – Women's Health, AbbVie

MARKETING TEAM OF THE YEAR



Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe) Team (Amgen and Novartis, Agency Partner: DDB Health LLC)



DUPIXENT U.S. AD Marketing Team (Regeneron and Sanofi Genzyme, Agency Partners:



Arnold Worldwide, Snow Companies, MicroMass Communications, Intouch Solutions, Havas Media Group)



Mydayis Launch Team (Shire, Agency Partner: Intouch Solutions)



Patient Marketing & Digital Health Innovation (Novo Nordisk, Agency Partners: Verint Systems Inc., HyperPointe)



Promius Dermatology Marketing Team (Promius Pharma, Agency Partners: Cult Health, Greater Than One)

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: PHARMACEUTICAL/BIOTECH



AbbVie



Astellas Pharma US, Inc.



AstraZeneca



Eli Lilly and Company



Pfizer

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: MEDICAL DEVICE/DIAGNOSTICS



Cerapedics



DePuy Synthes



Dexcom



Ortho Clinical Diagnostics



Welch Allyn

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: SPECIALTY PHARMA/BIOTECH



ACADIA Pharmaceuticals



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals



LEO Pharma



Promius Pharma



Salix Pharmaceuticals

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: ADVERTISING AGENCY



Calcium



Fingerpaint



PIXACORE



SCOUT



Snow Companies

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: SUPPLIER/VENDOR



HealthPrize Technologies



InCrowd



PatientPoint



SHYFT Analytics



Skipta

PM360's LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD RECIPIENT



Sander Flaum, Principal, Flaum Navigators

PM360's VANGUARD AWARD RECIPIENT



Joshua Lapsker, Chairman, MediSolutions

PM360's 2018 TRAILBLAZER BRAND CHAMPION AWARD WINNERS



Autoimmune: Helen Gray, Medical Director, EMD Serono Research and Development Institute, Inc.



Cardiology: Chuck Hrushka, Executive Director of Marketing, Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc.



Central Nervous System: Edward Banfe, Associate Director, Neurology Marketing, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Dermatology: Sandy Sexton, Director, Consumer Marketing, Regeneron Healthcare Solutions



Diabetes/Metabolic Disorders: Stephanie Wenstrup, Marketing Director, CVMD, AstraZeneca



Diversity/Multicultural: Betty Webb, Manager, Patient Marketing & Digital Health Innovation, Novo Nordisk



Gastrointestinal: Kevin Johnston, Director, Sales and Marketing Operations, Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.



Hematology/Oncology: Jessica Hayes, Director NET Marketing, Novartis



Infectious Disease: Robert Ashton, Senior Director – Marketing and Commercial Operations, Theravance Biopharma



Innovation: Natalie Mancuso, Associate Director, Marketing, Regeneron



Managed Markets: Larry Labagnara, Director, Managed Markets Marketing, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals



Medical Device/Diagnostics: Sarah Foster, Enterprise Website Global Marketing Director, Eli Lilly and Company



Men's Health: Chris Horvath, Director of Marketing, Prostate Cancer, Bayer Pharmaceuticals



Ophthalmology/Optometry: Santos Torres, Jr., MBA, Director of Marketing, Allergy/Anti-Infectives/Anti-Virals, U.S. Pharmaceuticals, Bausch + Lomb



Pain/Inflammation: Matteo Trotta, Head of Marketing, Rheumatology PsA, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation



Rare Diseases: Bonnie Ben-Shmuel, Director, Planning and Innovation, Pfizer Rare Disease



Respiratory: Denise Strauss, Formerly VP of Marketing, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals



Women's Health: Tonya Conklin, Associate Director, Marketing, AbbVie

INITIATIVE FINALISTS

APP/DIGITAL SOLUTION OR SUITE



HealthVoyager (Boston Children's Hospital, Klick Health)



LUZU (Ortho Dermatologics, Carling Communications)



MNG Health Media Hub (MNG Health)



"Out-of-Body" CAR-T Virtual Reality Experience (Novartis, Intouch Solutions)

CONSUMER WEBSITE/ONLINE INITIATIVE



Bringing the Lung Cancer (R)evolution to Patients (AstraZeneca, Zeno Group)



COOLIEF Website www.mycoolief.com (Halyard Health, AbelsonTaylor)



Evzio.com (kaléo, Elevate Healthcare)



Mydayis Consumer Campaign (Shire, Intouch Solutions)



Pfizer Direct (Pfizer, Sentient, Medvantx, RAPP, Create NYC)

DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER CAMPAIGN



Defy Scars with Embrace (Neodyne, W2O)



Merz Faces of America (Merz Aesthetics, Carling Communications)



Myrbetriq (Astellas Pharma US, Pathway)



"Silence Sucks" (Sage Therapeutics, Concentric Health Experience)



The Wrestler (Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Klick Health)

DIRECT-TO-PATIENT CAMPAIGN



Clear Path Campaign (AstraZeneca, Patients & Purpose)



COOLIEF Integrated Campaign (Halyard Health, AbelsonTaylor)



EMPOWER Study Recruitment (DxTerity)



PBAinfo.org (Avanir Pharmaceuticals, AbelsonTaylor)



TECFIDERA "Yes" Campaign (Biogen, Patients & Purpose)

HCP EDUCATION



EYLEA HCP Website (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Intouch Solution)



Mechanism of Action (Eli Lilly and Company, Avant Healthcare)



Lexicon STRIPES (Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, MicroMass Communications, Inc.)



TREMFYA Mixed-Media VR Episodes – LIVE IN MY SKIN (Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Confideo Labs, Xavier Creative House)



Type 2.0 (Becton Dickinson, Brightworks, The Bloc)

INTERACTIVE MARKETING PROGRAM



Ask Sophia Digital Assistant (Novo Nordisk, Verint Systems Inc., HyperPointe)



Bayer Oncology Pipeline VR Experience (Bayer, PIXACORE)



TREMFYA Mixed-Media VR Episodes – LIVE IN MY SKIN (Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Confideo Labs, Xavier Creative House)



Welch Allyn Spot™ Vision Screener School Campaign to Improve Sight and Prevent Blindness (Welch Allyn, Pinckney Hugo Group)

PATIENT/CONSUMER EDUCATION



ACT on Anemia (American Kidney Fund, Lighthouse – a Lucid Group Company)



Find Food You Love (Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, MicroMass Communications, Inc.)



"Silence Sucks" (Sage Therapeutics, Concentric Health Experience)



The Wrestler (Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Klick Health)



ViiV Healthcare Go2Events (ViiV Healthcare, Snow Companies, Havas Tonic)

PERSISTENCE/ADHERENCE PROGRAM



Inspire+ App (Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Atlantis Healthcare, Pixel Light Digital Media)



Wellth (Wellth)



ZEJULA My Way (TESARO, MicroMass Communications, Inc.)

POINT OF CARE



LISTERINE – THE HABIT CHANGE CHALLENGE (Johnson & Johnson, Sentrix Health)



Market Access Pull-Through Program (Sunovion, Aptus Health)



Mydayis Go Early Program (Shire, Intouch Solutions)



PatientPoint Interact—Interactive Exam Room Program (PatientPoint)



Victoza (Novo Nordisk, Rx EDGE Media Network, Brainworks, Spark Foundry)

PRODUCT LAUNCH



COOLIEF Integrated Campaign (Halyard Health, AbelsonTaylor)



HyperRAB (300 IU/mL) (Grifols, Elevate Healthcare)



Mydayis Total Brand Launch (Shire, Intouch Solutions)



ViiV Healthcare Go2Events (ViiV Healthcare, Snow Companies, Havas Tonic)



Zilretta "Meet Your Match" (Flexion Therapeutics, Dudnyk)

PROFESSIONAL CAMPAIGN



ALPROLIX (Bioverativ, DDB Health)



Heplisav-B: We Stand Protected (Dynavax Technologies, Sentrix Health)



How Valuing Physician Engagement Can Lead to Higher ROI (Merkle Health)



HyperRAB (300 IU/mL) (Grifols, Elevate Healthcare)



Symptoms Take Over (Pfizer, CDM New York)

PROFESSIONAL WEBSITE/ONLINE INITIATIVE



Meeting the Need: Doing More to Help Address the Crisis of Opioid and Alcohol Dependence (Alkermes, Inc., Health and Wellness Partners, LLC)



RELiZORB (Alcresta, W2O)



SOLODYN, Put the fires out (Ortho Dermatologics, Carling Communications)



The aggNETic Attraction Campaign (Horizon Pharma, closerlook, inc.)



Zilretta "Meet Your Match" (Flexion Therapeutics, Dudnyk)

SALES AID



Bayer Oncology App Marketplace (Bayer, PIXACORE)



Cardiovascular Franchise VR Sales Aid - CLOSE CALL VR VIDEO (Boehringer Ingelheim, Confideo Labs)



HER Interactive Sales Aid (AbbVie, Intouch Solutions)



"High-5," STENDRA (avanafil) (Mist Pharmaceuticals, Concentric Health Experience)



VIBATIV Core Visual Aid (Theravance Biopharma, Evoke Group)

SELF-PROMOTION



AbelsonTaylor Leaps Program (AbelsonTaylor)



"Grab and Steal" (Intouch Solutions)



"Make It Matter" (Concentric Health Experience)



"The Unifying Effect" (Dudnyk)



"Welcome to the Jungle" (Elevate Healthcare)

SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN



Epilepsy HarshTags (UCB, Snow Companies)



Fractured Truth Campaign (Radius, Patients & Purpose)



My ITP Life (Novartis, The Bloc)



Sunovion #My Epilepsy Hero Campaign 2.0 (Sunovion, AbelsonTaylor)

UNBRANDED CAMPAIGN



Nature Calls (Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Fingerpaint)



PBA Hand Print Campaign (Avanir Pharmaceuticals, AbelsonTaylor)



"Silence Sucks" (Sage Therapeutics, Concentric Health Experience)



Take Cholesterol to Heart (Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc., W2O)



The Wrestler (Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Klick Health)

VIDEO/TV CAMPAIGN



Bausch + Lomb Recruitment Video (Bausch + Lomb, MedAccess, IODE)



COOLIEF Commercial (Halyard Health, AbelsonTaylor)



Myrbetriq (Astellas Pharma US, Pathway)



Rebif – Men and MS Video Series (EMD Serono, Snow Companies)



VIAGRA "Text to Save" TV Spot (Pfizer, RAPP)

