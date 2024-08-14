PM360 Announces 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award Winner

Recipient to be honored at Trailblazer Award Gala at NYC's Gotham Hall, October 1st

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360 has announced the finalists for its 16th annual Trailblazer Awards, including Lifetime Achievement Recipient, Chairman and CEO of Labcorp, Adam Schechter. PM360, a leading life sciences marketing industry trade publication, established the Trailblazer Awards in 2009 to recognize and honor outstanding companies, marketers, marketing teams, brand managers, and initiatives that have demonstrated innovation and achieved incredible results in the life sciences.

This year's Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is Adam Schechter, Chairman and CEO, Labcorp. Prior to this role and over his nearly 40-year career, Schechter held a variety of executive, senior, global and U.S.-focused leadership positions at Merck & Co., Inc., spanning sales, marketing, managed markets as well as business and product development. From 2010 to 2019, he served as Executive Vice President and President of Merck's Global Human and Health Division, leading the company's worldwide pharmaceutical and vaccine business, and serving as a member of Merck's Executive Committee.

He has also made substantial efforts to support the industry and community, with current leadership roles as Board Vice-Chair at the American Clinical Laboratory Association (ACLA), Executive Board Member of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, and Board Member at Water.org, and DaVita Inc.

"Adam Schechter is a global business leader who spent an illustrious career holding senior executive roles and board seats in healthcare industry-leading companies. This diversified his already broad expertise in fields from vaccines to pharmaceuticals and marketing to product development, into a pillar of knowledge," said Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "His work with LabCorp and other frontrunning organizations, as well as his dedication to world-changing initiatives in areas such as clean water, equal healthcare, and animal health, are all worthy of our Lifetime Achievement Award."

