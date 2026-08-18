PM360 Announces 2026 Trailblazer Award Finalists

Top Companies, Marketers, CEOs, Products, and Initiatives to be Honored September 29th

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360 has announced the finalists for its 18th annual Trailblazer Awards. PM360, a leading life sciences marketing industry trade publication, established the Trailblazer Awards in 2009 to recognize and honor outstanding companies, marketers, marketing teams, brand managers, and initiatives that have demonstrated innovation and achieved incredible results in the life sciences.

"The CEOs, companies, marketers, products, and initiatives we are recognizing as finalists this year represent the epitome of what makes our industry so extraordinary—utterly brilliant, difference-making innovation," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "What makes their accomplishments across the industry—from product development to marketing—so impressive is the impact they have on people's lives. Each of their trailblazing efforts result in much more than personal or organization success, it results in better quality of life for patients, better care options for healthcare providers, and happier and healthier people around the world."

The Trailblazer Awards honor achievements in nine overall categories, including Company of the Year, CEO of the Year, Product of the Year, Marketer of the Year, Marketing Team of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, CMO of the Year, Brand Champions, and Initiatives. In total, PM360 is announcing over 100 finalists as well as naming a Lifetime Achievement Award honoree, a CMO of the Year winner, and 31 Brand Champion winners.

All of the award finalists and winners are judged and selected by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board, comprising some of the most forward-thinking leaders in their respective fields. To reach the finalist phase, Companies must show achievement in various areas including innovation, talent development, and social responsibility. Meanwhile, Brand Champions, Marketers, and Marketing Teams are judged on their skill, dedication, impact, and effectiveness of their work. The Initiative entries are evaluated on the innovation, quality, and effectiveness of the work. Products of the Year (including Brand of the Year, Most Innovative New Product, Relaunch/Revitalization of the Year, and Product Launch of the Year) are judged based on their innovation in treating patients, the uniqueness of branding strategy, and their ultimate contribution to the overall healthcare system. Finally, the CEOs of the Year were selected based on their ability to thrive in all aspects of leadership, such as establishing a company culture where individuals feel safe, respected, valued and motivated; displaying a unique vision, resulting in exceptional success; and earning respect from industry colleagues due to their morals, reputation, and character.

The winners will be announced and honored during a gala celebration at Gotham Hall in New York City on Tuesday, September 29 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Tickets for the Trailblazer Awards Gala can be purchased by visiting the PM360 website. Profiles of all of the winners will be included in PM360's November/December issue.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD HONOREE:

Alex Gorsky, Former Chairman and CEO, Johnson & Johnson

CMO OF THE YEAR WINNER:

Lina Polimeni, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer—Consumer, Eli Lilly and Company

BRAND CHAMPION AWARD WINNERS:

AI/Innovation: Xavier Hansen, Director, Innovation Lab - Emerging, Immersive and Experiential Technologies (AI / XR), Novartis

Xavier Hansen, Director, Innovation Lab - Emerging, Immersive and Experiential Technologies (AI / XR), Novartis AI/Innovation: Joanne Kallas-Lewis, VP, HCM Marketing, Bristol Myers Squibb

Joanne Kallas-Lewis, VP, HCM Marketing, Bristol Myers Squibb Animal Health: Katie Jordan, Brand Manager, US Companion Animal Business Unit, Merck Animal Health

Katie Jordan, Brand Manager, US Companion Animal Business Unit, Merck Animal Health Autoimmune/Rheumatology: Selena Bauer, US HCP Marketing Lead, argenx

Selena Bauer, US HCP Marketing Lead, argenx Autoimmune/Rheumatology: Maria Spaulding, Executive Director, Sr. Marketing Strategist - Ianalumab, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Maria Spaulding, Executive Director, Sr. Marketing Strategist - Ianalumab, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation Cardiology: Kristen Miller, Vice President, Brand Communications, LIB Therapeutics, Inc.

Kristen Miller, Vice President, Brand Communications, LIB Therapeutics, Inc. Cardiopulmonary: Michelle Gallant, Senior Director of U.S. Marketing, Liquidia

Michelle Gallant, Senior Director of U.S. Marketing, Liquidia CNS : Patti Russo, Worldwide VP, Immunology Global Commercial Strategy, Bristol Myers Squibb

: Patti Russo, Worldwide VP, Immunology Global Commercial Strategy, Bristol Myers Squibb Dermatology: Brittany Mathes, Senior Director, DUPIXENT Consumer Marketing, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Brittany Mathes, Senior Director, DUPIXENT Consumer Marketing, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Diabetes/Metabolic Disorders: Elaine Goldwater, Senior Director, Endocrinology Marketing, Recordati Rare Diseases

Elaine Goldwater, Senior Director, Endocrinology Marketing, Recordati Rare Diseases Digital Strategy: Veronica Tripp, VP, Marketing and Commercial Strategy, Kura Oncology

Veronica Tripp, VP, Marketing and Commercial Strategy, Kura Oncology DTC: Leslie Salomone, Director, US Caregiver Lead – Skeletal Conditions, BioMarin

Leslie Salomone, Director, US Caregiver Lead – Skeletal Conditions, BioMarin Gastrointestinal: Corey Schwartz, Senior Director, Head of IBD Brand Marketing, Takeda

Corey Schwartz, Senior Director, Head of IBD Brand Marketing, Takeda HCP Engagement: Samantha Yakal-Kremski, Director, Global Oncology Congress Strategy & Branding, Daiichi Sankyo

Samantha Yakal-Kremski, Director, Global Oncology Congress Strategy & Branding, Daiichi Sankyo HCP Engagement: Crystal Deters, Senior Director, Apheresis & Infusion Operations, North America Hematology, Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Crystal Deters, Senior Director, Apheresis & Infusion Operations, North America Hematology, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hematology/Oncology: Michelle Jimenez, Associate Director, Rare Blood Patient Experience, Novo Nordisk

Michelle Jimenez, Associate Director, Rare Blood Patient Experience, Novo Nordisk Hematology/Oncology: Rebeca Bechily, Head of Marketing, PharmaEssentia

Rebeca Bechily, Head of Marketing, PharmaEssentia Infectious Disease/Vaccine Development: Rob Peck, Marketing Director, Customer Experience, GSK Vaccines

Rob Peck, Marketing Director, Customer Experience, GSK Vaccines Innovation/Digital Strategy: Steven Xie, Vice President, Enterprise Omnichannel & Communications, Apnimed

Steven Xie, Vice President, Enterprise Omnichannel & Communications, Apnimed Managed Markets/Payer Strategies: Nianwei (Nina) Qiu, U.S. Oncology Market Access Strategy Lead, IO-GI, AstraZeneca

Nianwei (Nina) Qiu, U.S. Oncology Market Access Strategy Lead, IO-GI, AstraZeneca Managed Markets/Payer Strategies: Niu (Amy) Niu, Director, Market Access Marketing, Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc.

Niu (Amy) Niu, Director, Market Access Marketing, Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc. Men's Health: Denise Campbell, VP of Marketing, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Denise Campbell, VP of Marketing, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation Nephrology/Urology: Samantha Meyers, Sr. Director of Digital Strategy, Bayer Pharmaceuticals

Samantha Meyers, Sr. Director of Digital Strategy, Bayer Pharmaceuticals Ophthalmology/Optometry: Matt Gibson, Senior Director of Marketing, Interventional Dry Eye, Sight Sciences

Matt Gibson, Senior Director of Marketing, Interventional Dry Eye, Sight Sciences Ophthalmology/Optometry: Lisa Jensen, Senior Director, Global Marketing - Corneal Health, Glaukos Corporation

Lisa Jensen, Senior Director, Global Marketing - Corneal Health, Glaukos Corporation Patient Engagement: Shefali Upton, Senior Marketing Director, Genentech

Shefali Upton, Senior Marketing Director, Genentech Rare Diseases: Meghan Pawlak, Lead, Marketing, Global Rare Diseases, Chiesi USA, Inc.

Meghan Pawlak, Lead, Marketing, Global Rare Diseases, Chiesi USA, Inc. Rare Diseases: David Chu, MBA, Executive Director, Marketing, Larimar Therapeutics, Inc.

David Chu, MBA, Executive Director, Marketing, Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. Respiratory: Jenn Monahan, Associate Director, Consumer Marketing, Regeneron Healthcare Solutions

Jenn Monahan, Associate Director, Consumer Marketing, Regeneron Healthcare Solutions Women's Health: Kris Gotschal, Head of Marketing, ELAHERE, AbbVie

Kris Gotschal, Head of Marketing, ELAHERE, AbbVie Women's Health: Vincent Mesolella, Director of Marketing, Women's Health Division, Mayne Pharma Commercial LLC

COMPANY OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

ADVERTISING AGENCY

Elevate Healthcare Marketing

EVERSANA INTOUCH

MERGE

Moon Rabbit

Publicis Health

MEDICAL DEVICE

Abbott

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

PHARMACEUTICAL/BIOTECH

AstraZeneca

Eli Lilly

Johnson & Johnson

SPECIALTY PHARMA/BIOTECH

Ardelyx

Chiesi USA, Inc

Cytokinetics

SUPPLIER/VENDOR

Claritas Rx

Deep Intent

Inizio

IQVIA Digital

Populus Health Technologies

CEO OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

ADVERTISING AGENCY OR SUPPLIER/VENDOR

Al Muzaurieta, Chief Executive Officer, Good Apple

Mike Fitzgibbons, Chief Executive Officer, Claritas Rx

Stephanie Trunzo, Chief Executive Officer, MERGE

Tom McDonnell, Chief Executive Officer, Benchworks

LIFE SCIENCES MANUFACTURER

Chris Peetz, Chief Executive Officer, Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Jason Haider, Chief Executive Officer, Xenco Medical

Lyn Baranowski, Chief Executive Officer, Avalyn Pharma

Mike Raab, Chief Executive Officer, Ardelyx

MARKETER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Alice Clapsaddle, Director, HCP Marketing, EYLEA HD, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Anvita Karara, Vice President, Commercialization AI Strategy & Analytics, Bristol Myers Squibb

Diane Roznowski, Vice President, Consumer Marketing, Apnimed

Matt Gibson, Senior Director of Marketing, Interventional Dry Eye, Sight Sciences

Ross Lu, Marketing Lead Rare Syndromes, UCB

MARKETING TEAM OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

CKD Market Development Team (Boehringer Ingelheim)

IBSRELA Marketing Team (Ardelyx)

Nemluvio Marketing Team (Galderma)

PAPZIMEOS Marketing Team (Precigen & EVERSANA INTOUCH)

Sjögren's Marketing Team (Novartis)

PRODUCT OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

BRAND OF THE YEAR

Leqembi® (Eisai and Biogen)

MYQORZO® (Cytokinetics)

Wegovy Pill (Novo Nordisk)

WINREVAIR® (Merck)

Zepbound® (Eli Lilly)

MOST INNOVATIVE NEW PRODUCT

CASGEVY® (Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics)

Flyrcado (GE Healthcare and VIVO Agency)

PAPZIMEOS (Precigen)

Wegovy Pill (Novo Nordisk)

ZEVASKYN® [prademagene zamikeracel] (Abeona Therapeutics)

PRODUCT LAUNCH OF THE YEAR

KOMZIFTI (Kura Oncology and Kyowa Kirin [with Confideo Media and BGBx])

MYQORZO® (Cytokinetics)

PAPZIMEOS® [zopapogene imadenovec-drba] (Precigen)

Wegovy Pill + Wegovy HD (Novo Nordisk)

ZEVASKYN® [prademagene zamikeracel] (Abeona Therapeutics, Inc.)

RELAUNCH/REVITALIZATION OF THE YEAR

BIJUVA (Mayne Pharma Commercial LLC)

Camzyos® (Bristol Myers Squibb)

iDose TR (Glaukos Corporation)

Leqembi® (Eisai and Biogen)

Vizamyl (GE Healthcare and VIVO Agency)

INITIATIVE FINALISTS

APP/DIGITAL SOLUTION OR SUITE

Asentech's Amplifi™ & ANKTIVA®: High Value HCP Engagement Engine (ASENTECH LLC)

This is how Sjögren's Sjöuts! (Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation and Synapse)

The Merck Winrevair Patient Access Tool (Bionical Solutions)

STEM AI (Inizio Ignite)

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE/DATA ANALYTICS INITIATIVE

AbbVie Copay Enablement and Copay Center of Excellence + ConnectiveRx (AbbVie)

AI Patient Finding Initiative (Pharming Healthcare Inc., Precision AQ, Clarity ID, and Trio Health)

Bristol Myers Squibb Speeds the Path to Compliant Content with Agentic MLR (Bristol Myers Squibb and Veeva)

Predictev™ (Inizio Evoke)

VYVGART Hytrulo PFS: Precision HCP Media at the point of Decision (argenx and Real Chemistry)

CONSUMER WEBSITE/ONLINE INITIATIVE

DETECT THE SOS (Boehringer Ingelheim & Inizio Evoke)

ELREXFIO (Snow Companies, Pfizer, and Publicis)

Empowering Women Through Education, Community and Self-Advocacy (Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc. and CMI Media Group)

GOMEKLI Guides Ambassador Program (Snow Companies and SpringWorks Therapeutics/EMD Serono)

Wegovy.com (Novo Nordisk and Inizio Evoke)

DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER CAMPAIGN

LILY AND KAYLEB (Biolumina, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Aspekt, Outsider Editorial, Company 3, Alter Ego, Bumblebeat, and Mr. Bronx)

Living with IBD: Empowering Patients Through Holistic Disease Education and Shared Experiences ( Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. and Pivot Design)

Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. and Pivot Design) Our Heritage, Our Health (Merck and Real Chemistry)

Say Yep to Vyepti (Lundbeck and EVERSANA INTOUCH)

Scratch Resistance (Neon, Galderma, Bonaparte, and Dentsu X)

DIRECT-TO-PATIENT CAMPAIGN

Get Out There and Live It (Incyte, Real Chemistry, and starpower, part of Real Chemistry)

MIEBO Ohh Yeah Campaign Evolution (Remedy Edge)

My LOPD Turning Point (Amicus Therapeutics and Precision AQ)

SMAshing My Limits (Novartis and Real Chemistry)

ZILBRYSQ Zillions (UCB & EVERSANA INTOUCH)

HCP EDUCATION

AxD Is Not A Myth (Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Spectrum Science)

The Flood - iDose TR (Glaukos Corporation and Moon Rabbit)

Uncover HoFH (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Tag Worldwide, Americas)

Virtual HCP Education Team Helps in Identification of Rare Disease Patients for a New Treatment (Inizio Engage)

YEZTUGO® [lenacapavir] Nurse Educator Field Program for the Launch of a First-in-Class Long-Acting Preventive Injectable for HIV Prevention (Momentum Life Sciences and Gilead)

INTERACTIVE/IMMERSIVE MARKETING PROGRAM

Beneath the Surface (Golin Ketchum and Weber Shandwick)\

FINTEPLA: More Room to Grow (OLIXIR New York and UCB)

Moderna Holographic Augmented Reality KOL Integrations (Confideo Labs)

The Stressticles (Neon, Testicular Cancer Foundation, and StudioRx)

TRODELVY "In Your Hands" (Gilead Sciences, Inc. and EVERSANA INTOUCH)

PATIENT/CONSUMER EDUCATION

Beyond mLM (Palvella Therapeutics and Deerfield Group)

Empowering Women Through Education, Community and Self-Advocacy (Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc. and CMI Media Group)

Living with IBD: Empowering Patients Through Holistic Disease Education and Shared Experiences (Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. and Pivot Design)

Postpartum Depression MED Select (Bionical Solutions)

Skivolo's World (Neon, United Therapeutics Oncology, 3Megos, and Character Shop)

PERSISTENCE/ADHERENCE PROGRAM

FINTEPLA ONWARD Patient Support Program (OLIXIR New York, Spectrum Science, UCB)

IQVIA's Integrated Patient Support Technology Suite (IQVIA)

Nurse Navigator Patient Support Program for Rare and Refractory Epilepsy (Populus Health Technologies, DHC Group, PM360, and Researchscape International)

TREMFYA withMeNurse Guide Support: Demonstrating That Human Connection May Drive Persistence (Inizio Engage)

Vital Voices: Type 2 Diabetes (Sharecare)

PODCASTS

Gut Matters: Discoveries and Innovations (Ardelyx)

The Head Start: A First-of-its-Kind Branded Podcast for Chronic Migraine (Saatchi & Saatchi Health)

The Next Marketing with HJ (Doceree)

PharmaBrands Podcast (PharmaBrands)

The Value of Vaccines (The Value Builders, A Bloc Agency and Pfizer)

POINT OF CARE

Bayer Kerendia and Heart Failure MED Selects (Bionical Solutions)

DETECT THE SOS (Boehringer Ingelheim & Inizio Evoke)

FINTEPLA ONWARD Patient Support Program (OLIXIR New York, Spectrum Science, UCB)

How Active PsA May Affect Your Joints (J&J and Millennium Medical)

VYVGART Hytrulo PFS: Precision HCP Media at the point of Decision (argenx and Real Chemistry)

PROFESSIONAL CAMPAIGN

BIJUVA Viva The One (Mayne Pharma Commercial LLC and Moon Rabbit)

Cortnie Gagnon (Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc.)

The Flood - iDose TR (Glaukos Corporation and Moon Rabbit)

ImmunityBio Anktiva — You Want A Piece of Me? (SFC Group)

VNS Therapy: Implant the Future of Seizure Control (Elevate Healthcare Marketing)

PROFESSIONAL WEBSITE/ ONLINE

Beneath the Surface (Golin Ketchum and Weber Shandwick)

FINTEPLA: More Room to Grow (OLIXIR New York and UCB)

The Flood - iDose TR (Glaukos Corporation and Moon Rabbit)

Where U Need It Campaign for ENTYVIO (Takeda and EVERSANA INTOUCH)

SALES AID

BIJUVA Viva The One (Mayne Pharma Commercial LLC and Moon Rabbit)

The Flood - iDose TR (Glaukos Corporation and Moon Rabbit)

Virtual HCP Education Team Helps in Identification of Rare Disease Patients for a New Treatment (Inizio Engage)

VNS Therapy: Implant the Future of Seizure Control (Elevate Healthcare Marketing)

SELF-PROMOTION/CORPORATE CAMPAIGN

Elevate Healthcare Marketing: Rise Above (Elevate Healthcare Marketing)

Something About SoHo (Moon Rabbit and SoHo Broadway Collective)

SUNday (Sun Pharma and Calcium+Company)

Together in Transplant (CareDx and Precision AQ)

Virtual Care in America: The Populus Report (Populus Health Technologies, DHC Group, PM360, and ResearchScape International)

SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN

Get Specific (Biolumina, Picture North, Splendors, Outsider Editorial, Feather, and N2)

My LOPD Turning Point (Amicus Therapeutics and Precision AQ)

Patient Voice Forward (Swoop)

Team Invisalign: Game Changers (Smarty Social and Align Technology)

TEZSPIRE: When Asthma Peaks, Preparation Matters (Amgen, AstraZeneca, Imre)

UNBRANDED CAMPAIGN

AxD Is Not A Myth (Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Spectrum Science)

Because She Matters (Biolumina and Novo Nordisk)

Beware of Aldo Sterone (Deerfield Group and AstraZeneca)

HER2 Status Matters (Daiichi Sankyo)

Living with IBD: Empowering Patients Through Holistic Disease Education and Shared Experiences (Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.)

VIDEO/TV CAMPAIGN

Life Takes Muscle "What it Takes" Connected TV Spot (Scholar Rock, CG Life [AOR] in partnership with: Moon Rabbit, Uncapped Communications, and Nametag Films)

One TAKHZYRO Family (MINDS + ASSEMBLY, an Assembled Intelligence company, and Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Nyestalgia (Biogen, 21GRAMS, part of Real Chemistry, and starpower, part of Real Chemistry)

ZILBRYSQ Zillions (UCB and EVERSANA INTOUCH)

ZURZUVAE (Snow Companies, Supernus, and Remedy Edge)

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read. By providing a full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

Contact:

Gabrielle Smith, Associate Editor

646-300-8113

[email protected]

Gabriela L. Laracca, Associate Editor

646-300-8114

[email protected]

SOURCE PM360