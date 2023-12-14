PM360 ANNOUNCES THE SELECTIONS FOR ITS 12th ANNUAL INNOVATIONS ISSUE

The latest and most innovative advancements in healthcare, the life sciences, and marketing across 13 categories.

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The life sciences industry is built on innovation. From developing ground-breaking new medicines to implementing better ways to ensure patients can access and stay on therapy to experimenting with new technology that changes how care is delivered—innovation is at the heart of everything this industry does. For 12 years, PM360, a leading trade magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries, has recognized the most ground-breaking innovations of this industry as well as from other organizations that serve the life sciences and healthcare in its annual Innovations Issue.

This year, PM360 reimagined the issue to focus on 13 specific areas including: Artificial Intelligence; Clinical Trials; Consumer Tech and Wellness; Core Business Processes; Data and Cybersecurity; Employee Acquisition, Development, and Programs; Health Technology Non-Consumer; Life Sciences; Marketing Technology or Services; Metaverse; Payers/Insurance Companies; Startups; and Telehealth/Telemedicine. In total, 56 innovations were selected by PM360's editorial staff for inclusion in the issue out of hundreds of submissions.

Profiles of each of the selected innovations can be found online at https://www.pm360online.com/pm360-presents-the-2023-innovators, or in PM360's December print issue.

"We know the importance of innovation, which is why we expanded this issue to include the most fascinating and ground-breaking achievements being made in all areas of life sciences, healthcare, and marketing," says Anna Stashower, CEO, Publisher, and Editor-in-Chief of PM360. "Of course, AI is proving to be a disruptive technology at the center of many of this year's selections, including ways to improve disease diagnosis, treatment R&D, data analytics, medication adherence, content generation, and much more. But we also feature exciting progress in drug delivery technology, vaccine development, precision oncology, at-home ultrasounds, value-based care contracting, IV monitoring, and other innovations changing how our industry operates to ultimately better serve patients."

To further showcase these innovations and help people better equip themselves to innovate within their own organizations, PM360 is also introducing a new event in 2024—PM360 Spark: The Innovation Summit. To be held on March 25 at 360 Madison Avenue in New York City, this event will feature innovators who are revolutionizing the life sciences both from the Innovations Issue and others making noteworthy strides, real-life use cases of AI technology already making a difference in the life sciences and marketing, high-level executives with expertise in turning ideas into reality, and new startups looking to make their mark in the industry.

Register for the event at: https://www.pm360online.com/the-innovation-summit-2024.

The 2023 PM360 Innovations Issue Selections are:

Artificial Intelligence

AllazoHealth's Technology for Rare Disease Support Programs

Amplity Health's AskX

Apollo Intelligence Next-Generation Platform for Market Insights

CMI Media Group's Custom AI Services

CrowdPharm's AI Task Force

emtelligent's emtelliPro

OptimizeRx's Dynamic Audience Activation Platform

Paige Lymph Node

ParaPRO's Thought Leader AI

ZoomRx's Ferma Engine

Clinical Trials

Curavit Clinical Research's Central Virtual Site

Lokavant's Study Planning Solution

Movius' CLARE

Spectrum Science's TrialBlazer

Syneos Health

Consumer Tech and Wellness

Circular Slim Smart Ring

Medisafe Connected Health Platform

Pulsenmore ES Remote Ultrasound

Core Business Processes

EVERSANA ACTICs eAccess

Data and Cybersecurity

Entrée Health's Access Next™

Kalderos Commercial Discount Monitoring Solution

Employee Acquisition, Development, and Programs

AbelsonTaylor Group's Onboarding Program

Calcium+Company's People and Culture Team

Health Technology Non-Consumer

ivWatch Patient Monitor and SmartTouch Sensor

Proprio's Paradigm: Surgical Navigation Platform

Withings Health Solutions' Body Pro 2

Life Sciences

Akadeum Life Sciences' Alerion Cell Separation System

AONN+'s Precision Medicine Toolkit: A Resource Guide for the Navigator

Dotmatics Luma

Halozyme Therapeutics

Icosavax

Molecular Assemblies

ZimVie's Mobi-C Expanded Implant Offering and Hybrid Study

Marketing Technology or Services

Courier Health Platform

DeepIntent Patient Planner

Phreesia Life Sciences' Post-Script Patient Engagement

PRECISION Value & Health's Access Genius Insights

PRECISION Value & Health's Navigator365 Cx Benchmark

Publicis Health Media's PeopleCloud Physician

Veeva Systems' Veeva Crossix Prime Segments

VMS BioMarketing's VMSInsights

Metaverse

EVERSANA AI Interactive Assistant

Payers/Insurance Companies

Elevance Health's My Health Benefit Finder

Syntax Health

Startups

Alltrna

Arialys

Artiva

CTMC

Empress Therapeutics

Evvy

RxLightning

Tavros Therapeutics

Telehealth/Telemedicine

iCliniq Engage

NuraLogix's Anura™ Telehealth

OneStep Digital Physical Therapy

Upswing Health

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing a full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

Contact:

Kayla Walsh

PM360

[email protected]

SOURCE PM360