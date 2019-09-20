PM360 Magazine Announces Winners Of 2019 Trailblazer Awards
Best of the Best in Healthcare Marketing Honored at Gala Event
Sep 20, 2019, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, a leading health marketing industry trade magazine, recognized the best innovators in the pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostics, and biotech industries with their 11th annual Trailblazer Awards Gala on Thursday, September 19, 2019. The honors, bestowed at a gala banquet at Gotham Hall in Manhattan, are given to outstanding companies, marketers, brand managers, and cutting-edge initiatives. New this year, PM360 also awarded the first-ever Imagination Award, sponsored by Greater Than One, to Jamie Castle, President, OBAGI.
"We added the Imagination Award to recognize those who were willing to step beyond conventional industry norms, imagined and then manifested a radical idea that required others in the industry to evolve or be left behind," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "When OBAGI's former parent company was looking to sell it, Jamie Castle imagined a new and better future. She helped to divest the company and it began to thrive on its own, after refocusing OBAGI on new product development, increasing female leadership to nearly 80%, and pushing for more diversity and inclusion through initiatives like the Obagi SKINCLUSION."
Including the new Imagination Award, PM360 handed out trophies to 51 total winners in its categories for Company of the Year, Marketer of the Year, Marketing Team of the Year, Vanguard Award, Lifetime Achievement, Brand Champions, and Initiatives. And on hand to keep the attendees at Gotham Hall laughing and entertained during the awards ceremony was Emmy-award winning actress, comedian, and writer Judy Gold once again served as the emcee of the evening.
The entries are judged and winners selected by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board, a cross section of experts from across the industry. As judges, they are asked to evaluate the following criteria for each category: Company of Year (innovation, talent development, and social responsibility); Brand Champions (innovation, leadership, communication, analytical, and organizational skills); Initiatives (content, format, success in reaching targeted audience, and overall quality); Marketer of the Year (the individual who best exemplifies the most insightful, forward-thinking, and transformative marketing ideas, and actions in the industry); Marketing Team (the team who best exemplifies those same qualities); Vanguard Award (an industry pioneer who developed a new service, strategy, product, or technology that had the most impact on the industry); and Lifetime Achievement (an industry veteran who has transformed the business through leadership, wide-ranging influence, and original contributions.)
This year's Lifetime Achievement Award Winner was Brenda Snow, Founder & CEO, Snow Companies. Even though the term "patient centricity" may be uttered throughout the industry today on a regular basis, it was truly Brenda who helped to start this movement nearly 18 years ago. Today, her agency works with 75 companies representing 150 health conditions across the globe, utilizing signature patient-centric storytelling techniques to position clients as leaders in patient engagement.
"Brenda pioneered patient engagement long before the industry started talking about patient centricity," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "Throughout her career she has worked to get industry marketers to rethink how to communicate with—not to—patients. She helps clients to adopt her agency's signature patient-centric storytelling techniques and Patient Ambassadors to ensure the industry is connecting with patients in an authentic way."
Some of the night's other big winners included GSK as this year's Pharmaceutical or Biotech Company of the Year Gold Winner, while Boehringer Ingelheim took home Silver in the same category. The Medical Device/Diagnostics Company of the Year Gold Winner was Edwards Lifesciences, and Mission Bio was named the Silver Winner. Additionally, AMAG Pharmaceuticals was named the Specialty Pharma Company of the Year with Sage Therapeutics being named the Silver Winner in the category.
PM360 will publish profiles of this year's Trailblazer winners in its October issue.
This year's PM360 Trailblazer winners include:
PM360's LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD RECIPIENT
Brenda Snow, Founder & CEO, Snow Companies
IMAGINATION AWARD
Jamie Castle, President, OBAGI
VANGUARD AWARD
Ahnal Purohit, PhD, CEO, Purohit Navigation
MARKETER OF THE YEAR
Debra Hagan, Director, CNS Marketing, Allergan
MARKETING TEAM OF THE YEAR - Silver Winner
Paragard Marketing Team (CooperSurgical, Inc., Agency Partners: Condé Nast and RXMOSAIC)
MARKETING TEAM OF THE YEAR - Gold Winner
Payor Marketing and Health Plan Account Leads (Boehringer Ingelheim, Agency Partner: The Kinetix Group)
COMPANY OF THE YEAR: PHARMACEUTICAL/BIOTECH – Silver Winner
Boehringer Ingelheim
COMPANY OF THE YEAR: PHARMACEUTICAL/BIOTECH – Gold Winner
GSK
COMPANY OF THE YEAR: MEDICAL DEVICE/DIAGNOSTICS – Silver Winner
Mission Bio
COMPANY OF THE YEAR: MEDICAL DEVICE/DIAGNOSTICS – Gold Winner
Edwards Lifesciences
COMPANY OF THE YEAR: SPECIALTY PHARMA/BIOTECH – Silver Winner
Sage Therapeutics
COMPANY OF THE YEAR: SPECIALTY PHARMA/BIOTECH – Gold Winner
AMAG Pharmaceuticals
COMPANY OF THE YEAR: ADVERTISING AGENCY – Silver Winner
Concentric Health Experience
COMPANY OF THE YEAR: ADVERTISING AGENCY – Gold Winner
Calcium
COMPANY OF THE YEAR: SUPPLIER/VENDOR – Silver Winner
Crossix
COMPANY OF THE YEAR: SUPPLIER/VENDOR – Gold Winner
Health Monitor Network
BRAND CHAMPION AWARD WINNERS
Autoimmune: Jennifer Liao, Senior Marketing Manager, Amgen
Cardiology: Josh John, Senior Associate Director, Cardiovascular Marketing, Boehringer Ingelheim
Central Nervous System: Mike Milisits, Senior Director, Neurology Marketing, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Dermatology: Debra D'Amico, Senior Director Consumer Marketing, Sanofi Genzyme
Diabetes/Metabolic Disorders: Vanessa Schindler, Senior Brand Manager, Novo Nordisk Inc.
Diversity/Multicultural: Elizabeth Rosato, Repatha Consumer Marketing, Amgen
Gastrointestinal: Tywana Johnson, Senior Director Consumer Marketing & Patient Experience, Takeda Pharmaceuticals
Hematology/Oncology: Kayte Lock, Director, U.S. Oncology Portfolio Marketing & Customer Engagement, Pfizer
Infectious Disease: Betty Rhiew, Senior Director, U.S. Fumarates Marketing (Tecfidera and Vumerity), Biogen
Innovation: Rich Palizzolo, Sr. Director, Platform Marketing, bluebird bio
Managed Markets: Kati Sadiwnyk, Director, Market Access, Sanofi
Medical Device/Diagnostics: Ashley Windus, Director, Marketing & Corporate Strategy, Edwards Lifesciences
Men's Health: Justin Mattice, Executive Director of Men's Health Marketing, Endo Pharmaceuticals
Ophthalmology/Optometry: Joseph Ponzo, Senior Director of Marketing, Bausch + Lomb
Pain/Inflammation: Viktoriya Moroney, Patient Marketing Lead, UCB, Inc.
Rare Diseases: Julie Baker, Senior Director, Epidiolex Marketing, Greenwich Biosciences
Respiratory: Jenn Etheridge, Senior Marketing Manager, Genentech
Women's Health: Eric Nelson, Marketing Director, Women's Health, AbbVie
INITIATIVE WINNERS
APP/DIGITAL SOLUTION OR SUITE
Novartis "Out-of-Body" CAR-T Virtual Reality Experience (Novartis, Intouch Solutions)
CONSUMER WEBSITE/ONLINE INITIATIVE
Protect Your Heart (Simon's Heart, Dudnyk)
DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER CAMPAIGN
MACI Campaign (Vericel, AbelsonTaylor)
DIRECT-TO-PATIENT CAMPAIGN
"A Constant Reminder" (SUN, Fingerpaint)
HCP EDUCATION
The BiomARker Experience Augmented Reality Application (AstraZeneca Oncology Diagnostics, Synapse)
INTERACTIVE MARKETING PROGRAM
Atopic Dermatitis Insider (Sanofi Genzyme and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., MicroMass Communications, Inc.)
PATIENT/CONSUMER EDUCATION
"Dreidel Dreidel" (Sanofi Genzyme, EMCAY)
PERSISTENCE/ADHERENCE PROGRAM
Interconnect Support Services Patient Support Program (Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Atlantis Healthcare)
POINT OF CARE
Tdap Vaccine Awareness Campaign (GSK, Rx EDGE Media Network, Grey)
PRODUCT/SERVICE LAUNCH
"Free Bird" (ITF Pharma Inc., Calcium)
PROFESSIONAL CAMPAIGN
"Same Will, New Way" (Novo Nordisk, Concentric Health Experience)
PROFESSIONAL WEBSITE/ONLINE INITIATIVE
Leave No Mom Behind (Sage Therapeutics, Concentric Health Experience)
SALES AID
SPIRIVA VR MOA Sales Aid (Boehringer Inhgelheim, Confideo Labs)
SELF-PROMOTION
Welcome to the Jungle (Elevate Healthcare)
SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN
Unfriend Chronic Migraine (Allergan, AbelsonTaylor)
UNBRANDED CAMPAIGN
VERSED on HPV (Merck, Klick Health)
VIDEO/TV CAMPAIGN
A Beautiful Pair (Regeneron, Intouch Solutions)
About PM360
PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.
The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.
By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.
Contact:
Andrew Matthius
PM360
andrew.matthius@pm360online.com
SOURCE PM360
Share this article