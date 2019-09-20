PM360 Magazine Announces Winners Of 2019 Trailblazer Awards

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, a leading health marketing industry trade magazine, recognized the best innovators in the pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostics, and biotech industries with their 11th annual Trailblazer Awards Gala on Thursday, September 19, 2019. The honors, bestowed at a gala banquet at Gotham Hall in Manhattan, are given to outstanding companies, marketers, brand managers, and cutting-edge initiatives. New this year, PM360 also awarded the first-ever Imagination Award, sponsored by Greater Than One, to Jamie Castle, President, OBAGI.

"We added the Imagination Award to recognize those who were willing to step beyond conventional industry norms, imagined and then manifested a radical idea that required others in the industry to evolve or be left behind," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "When OBAGI's former parent company was looking to sell it, Jamie Castle imagined a new and better future. She helped to divest the company and it began to thrive on its own, after refocusing OBAGI on new product development, increasing female leadership to nearly 80%, and pushing for more diversity and inclusion through initiatives like the Obagi SKINCLUSION."

Including the new Imagination Award, PM360 handed out trophies to 51 total winners in its categories for Company of the Year, Marketer of the Year, Marketing Team of the Year, Vanguard Award, Lifetime Achievement, Brand Champions, and Initiatives. And on hand to keep the attendees at Gotham Hall laughing and entertained during the awards ceremony was Emmy-award winning actress, comedian, and writer Judy Gold once again served as the emcee of the evening.

The entries are judged and winners selected by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board, a cross section of experts from across the industry. As judges, they are asked to evaluate the following criteria for each category: Company of Year (innovation, talent development, and social responsibility); Brand Champions (innovation, leadership, communication, analytical, and organizational skills); Initiatives (content, format, success in reaching targeted audience, and overall quality); Marketer of the Year (the individual who best exemplifies the most insightful, forward-thinking, and transformative marketing ideas, and actions in the industry); Marketing Team (the team who best exemplifies those same qualities); Vanguard Award (an industry pioneer who developed a new service, strategy, product, or technology that had the most impact on the industry); and Lifetime Achievement (an industry veteran who has transformed the business through leadership, wide-ranging influence, and original contributions.)

This year's Lifetime Achievement Award Winner was Brenda Snow, Founder & CEO, Snow Companies. Even though the term "patient centricity" may be uttered throughout the industry today on a regular basis, it was truly Brenda who helped to start this movement nearly 18 years ago. Today, her agency works with 75 companies representing 150 health conditions across the globe, utilizing signature patient-centric storytelling techniques to position clients as leaders in patient engagement.

"Brenda pioneered patient engagement long before the industry started talking about patient centricity," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "Throughout her career she has worked to get industry marketers to rethink how to communicate with—not to—patients. She helps clients to adopt her agency's signature patient-centric storytelling techniques and Patient Ambassadors to ensure the industry is connecting with patients in an authentic way."

Some of the night's other big winners included GSK as this year's Pharmaceutical or Biotech Company of the Year Gold Winner, while Boehringer Ingelheim took home Silver in the same category. The Medical Device/Diagnostics Company of the Year Gold Winner was Edwards Lifesciences, and Mission Bio was named the Silver Winner. Additionally, AMAG Pharmaceuticals was named the Specialty Pharma Company of the Year with Sage Therapeutics being named the Silver Winner in the category.

This year's PM360 Trailblazer winners include:

PM360's LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD RECIPIENT

Brenda Snow, Founder & CEO, Snow Companies

IMAGINATION AWARD

Jamie Castle, President, OBAGI

VANGUARD AWARD

Ahnal Purohit, PhD, CEO, Purohit Navigation

MARKETER OF THE YEAR

Debra Hagan, Director, CNS Marketing, Allergan

MARKETING TEAM OF THE YEAR - Silver Winner

Paragard Marketing Team (CooperSurgical, Inc., Agency Partners: Condé Nast and RXMOSAIC)

MARKETING TEAM OF THE YEAR - Gold Winner

Payor Marketing and Health Plan Account Leads (Boehringer Ingelheim, Agency Partner: The Kinetix Group)

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: PHARMACEUTICAL/BIOTECH – Silver Winner

Boehringer Ingelheim

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: PHARMACEUTICAL/BIOTECH – Gold Winner

GSK

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: MEDICAL DEVICE/DIAGNOSTICS – Silver Winner

Mission Bio

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: MEDICAL DEVICE/DIAGNOSTICS – Gold Winner

Edwards Lifesciences

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: SPECIALTY PHARMA/BIOTECH – Silver Winner

Sage Therapeutics

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: SPECIALTY PHARMA/BIOTECH – Gold Winner

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: ADVERTISING AGENCY – Silver Winner

Concentric Health Experience

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: ADVERTISING AGENCY – Gold Winner

Calcium

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: SUPPLIER/VENDOR – Silver Winner

Crossix

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: SUPPLIER/VENDOR – Gold Winner

Health Monitor Network

BRAND CHAMPION AWARD WINNERS

Autoimmune: Jennifer Liao, Senior Marketing Manager, Amgen

Cardiology: Josh John, Senior Associate Director, Cardiovascular Marketing, Boehringer Ingelheim

Central Nervous System: Mike Milisits, Senior Director, Neurology Marketing, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dermatology: Debra D'Amico, Senior Director Consumer Marketing, Sanofi Genzyme

Diabetes/Metabolic Disorders: Vanessa Schindler, Senior Brand Manager, Novo Nordisk Inc.

Diversity/Multicultural: Elizabeth Rosato, Repatha Consumer Marketing, Amgen

Gastrointestinal: Tywana Johnson, Senior Director Consumer Marketing & Patient Experience, Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Hematology/Oncology: Kayte Lock, Director, U.S. Oncology Portfolio Marketing & Customer Engagement, Pfizer

Infectious Disease: Betty Rhiew, Senior Director, U.S. Fumarates Marketing (Tecfidera and Vumerity), Biogen

Innovation: Rich Palizzolo, Sr. Director, Platform Marketing, bluebird bio

Managed Markets: Kati Sadiwnyk, Director, Market Access, Sanofi

Medical Device/Diagnostics: Ashley Windus, Director, Marketing & Corporate Strategy, Edwards Lifesciences

Men's Health: Justin Mattice, Executive Director of Men's Health Marketing, Endo Pharmaceuticals

Ophthalmology/Optometry: Joseph Ponzo, Senior Director of Marketing, Bausch + Lomb

Pain/Inflammation: Viktoriya Moroney, Patient Marketing Lead, UCB, Inc.

Rare Diseases: Julie Baker, Senior Director, Epidiolex Marketing, Greenwich Biosciences

Respiratory: Jenn Etheridge, Senior Marketing Manager, Genentech

Women's Health: Eric Nelson, Marketing Director, Women's Health, AbbVie

INITIATIVE WINNERS

APP/DIGITAL SOLUTION OR SUITE

Novartis "Out-of-Body" CAR-T Virtual Reality Experience (Novartis, Intouch Solutions)

CONSUMER WEBSITE/ONLINE INITIATIVE

Protect Your Heart (Simon's Heart, Dudnyk)

DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER CAMPAIGN

MACI Campaign (Vericel, AbelsonTaylor)

DIRECT-TO-PATIENT CAMPAIGN

"A Constant Reminder" (SUN, Fingerpaint)

HCP EDUCATION

The BiomARker Experience Augmented Reality Application (AstraZeneca Oncology Diagnostics, Synapse)

INTERACTIVE MARKETING PROGRAM

Atopic Dermatitis Insider (Sanofi Genzyme and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., MicroMass Communications, Inc.)

PATIENT/CONSUMER EDUCATION

"Dreidel Dreidel" (Sanofi Genzyme, EMCAY)

PERSISTENCE/ADHERENCE PROGRAM

Interconnect Support Services Patient Support Program (Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Atlantis Healthcare)

POINT OF CARE

Tdap Vaccine Awareness Campaign (GSK, Rx EDGE Media Network, Grey)

PRODUCT/SERVICE LAUNCH

"Free Bird" (ITF Pharma Inc., Calcium)

PROFESSIONAL CAMPAIGN

"Same Will, New Way" (Novo Nordisk, Concentric Health Experience)

PROFESSIONAL WEBSITE/ONLINE INITIATIVE

Leave No Mom Behind (Sage Therapeutics, Concentric Health Experience)

SALES AID

SPIRIVA VR MOA Sales Aid (Boehringer Inhgelheim, Confideo Labs)

SELF-PROMOTION

Welcome to the Jungle (Elevate Healthcare)

SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN

Unfriend Chronic Migraine (Allergan, AbelsonTaylor)

UNBRANDED CAMPAIGN

VERSED on HPV (Merck, Klick Health)

VIDEO/TV CAMPAIGN

A Beautiful Pair (Regeneron, Intouch Solutions)

