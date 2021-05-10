PM360 Names Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, the 2021 Uber ELITE Winner

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, the premier information resource for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device sectors, today announced that Stéphane Bancel, CEO, Moderna is the 2021 Uber ELITE Winner. The ELITE (Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs) Awards represent the most influential people in the healthcare and life sciences industries today. Each year, 100 winners are selected across 19 categories, but the Uber ELITE represents the individual who most exemplifies what it means to be ELITE and stands out above all of the winners due to his or her impact on the industry and the world as a whole.

"We are beyond thrilled to present this award to Stéphane who acted quickly—beyond anything anyone has seen before—to help lead his company to the development of a vaccine for COVID-19," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "Thanks to his actions, he saved so many lives and provided hope to an entire world that spent over a year yearning for a solution that would help lead to some kind of return to normal. And now, because of Stéphane and his company, we are on that path."

Bancel began his career in the life sciences at Eli Lilly and Company where he served in various roles between July 2000 and March 2006, including as Managing Director, Belgium and as Executive Director, Global Manufacturing Strategy and Supply Chain. In 2007, he became the Chief Executive Officer of the French diagnostics company bioMérieux SA at just 34-years-old. During his five years in the role, the company's market capitalization nearly doubled despite the financial crisis at the time. Then in March 2011 he joined Moderna as just the company's second employee and was named CEO in October 2011.

Under his leadership, Moderna was able to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 with an efficacy of 94% in under a year. Previously, the fastest a vaccine had ever been developed was the four years it took for the mumps vaccine. As of April 2021, the company has delivered approximately 132 million doses globally with plans to deliver a base of 800 million by the end of 2021 with the potential to reach one billion doses.

"I am honored to receive this year's Uber ELITE Award," Bancel says. "As an industry, we must continue to recognize the innovative and bold ideas that lead to transformative solutions for patients. It has been a 10-year scientific, entrepreneurial, and medical journey for Moderna and I am thankful to all those who have helped us get here today. We will continue to work tirelessly with our partners to help ensure that people on every continent have access to our mRNA vaccine so that we can defeat the devastating COVID-19 pandemic."

Bancel, and the rest of the ELITE 100 winners will be celebrated during a virtual event on June 22nd at 7 PM EST. A special keynote address from Bancel will kick-off the celebration.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at https://www.pm360online.com/elitetickets2021.

An exclusive video interview conducted by PM360 with Bancel can be viewed at: https://www.pm360online.com/pm360-exclusive-interview-with-2021-uber-elite-winner-stephane-bancel.

The rest of the ELITE 100 winners will be announced on May 14 and profiled in PM360's May issue.

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

SOURCE PM360