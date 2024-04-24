PMB and Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange Open New 'Helen Caloggero Women's and Family Center' Post this

The new center is located on the Providence St. Joseph Hospital campus at 363 S. Main Street in Orange and provides a new hub to access a wide array of services, including Providence Medical Foundation obstetrics and gynecology, a maternity wellness center to guide women through their pregnancy, maternal mental health services, pelvic health and rehab. The space also features La Amistad, a federally qualified health clinic, with OB-GYN and pediatric services for underserved members of the community.

"This ceremony marks a major milestone for the Project Team as we are honored to help provide expanded access to healthcare for families in Orange County," said Mark Toothacre, Managing. Partner and CEO of PMB. "The building brings together a number of core services in one convenient location."

Other services currently in the space include Coastal Vision and Blue Bowl.

Later this year, a 9,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art imaging center will open. The center will consolidate imaging and breast health under one roof, making it one of the largest women's imaging facilities in Orange County. In addition, the Providence St. Joseph Hospital Urgent Care is scheduled to open in early 2025.

"After three years in development, we're excited for our patients to access our wide range of services and the latest innovative technologies in a beautiful, new and convenient location," said Michelle Genova, RN, chief nursing officer at Providence St. Joseph Hospital.

The new building is named after the mother of generous donor Marsha Moeller, who made a substantial contribution to the hospital in keeping with her mother's giving spirit, which Ms. Moeller says is her greatest inspiration.

"We wanted to create an environment that provides women and families with easier access to well-coordinated care. The integration of advanced technologies and collaboration of care teams in this space ensure that women and families will receive excellent care at all stages of their lives," says Brian Helleland, chief executive of Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange, and chief executive for the Orange County/High Desert service area of Providence St. Joseph Hospital.

PMB is also proud that the Helen Caloggero Women's & Family Center was named the Best New Medical Office Building and Outpatient Facility in the over 100,000 square feet category. "We are very pleased that HREI magazine has once again recognized the excellence of PMB's healthcare real estate projects," says Mark D. Toothacre, Managing Partner and CEO of PMB. "At PMB, we are fortunate to partner with Providence St. Joseph Hospital to develop its new women's and family center, which has reshaped the hospital campus and will provide comprehensive, personalized care for women and children of all ages."

The architect for the project is the Orange County, Calif., office of Boulder Associates, and the general contractor is Snyder Langston, which is based in Irvine, Calif., and PMB's management company, PMB Real Estate Services (PMB RES), will serve as property manager. Lenders are Capital One and Siemens, and Harrison Street is the Capital Partner.

About PMB

PMB is a purpose-driven healthcare real estate developer with a mission to improve healthcare delivery, effect change, and positively impact communities. Our company is 100 percent focused on healthcare real estate across the continuum of care including behavioral health, life sciences, ambulatory care centers, medical office buildings, inpatient hospitals, post-acute hospitals, senior living facilities, and parking structures. PMB has developed over 130 facilities to date representing approximately 6.5 million square feet. The firm owns and manages 70 medical facilities comprising over 5.5 million square feet. For more information, please visit our website at www.pmbllc.com .

About Providence St. Joseph Hospital

Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, California is a nationally recognized, 463-bed, not-for-profit Catholic hospital founded in 1929 by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange. Fully accredited by The Joint Commission and designated as a Magnet hospital for nursing excellence, St. Joseph Hospital's reputation for clinical excellence and compassionate, family-centered care draws patients from all over the United States. St. Joseph Hospital is part of Providence, a health system serving in 52 hospitals with a comprehensive range of services across Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington. For more information visit providence.org/stjoseph.

SOURCE PMB