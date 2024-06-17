PMB partners with Riverside University Health System on a $580 million behavioral health campus in Mead Valley, California

PMB partners with Riverside University Health System on a $580 million behavioral health campus in Mead Valley, CA Post this

"The Wellness Village in Mead Valley will serve as a model for integrated healthcare delivery across California. PMB, as a healthcare real estate developer that is 100% focused on the continuum of care, is proud to lead a public-private partnership for this project that reflects the behavioral health continuum of care by combining medical care, behavioral health, and social services into a single environment," says Ben Rosenfeld, PMB's SVP of Development and Lead Developer on the Project.

PMB, Snyder Langston and Boulder Associates have begun construction on the18-acre campus at the intersection of Harvill Avenue and Placentia Avenue. Construction and operation of the Wellness Village will create hundreds of permanent jobs and generate millions of dollars in taxes and spending.

The Village will feature Riverside County's first mental health urgent care and crisis residential program for children under 13, to address a critical gap in healthcare service. The Wellness Village will provide a complete range of services that address every level of recovery, including urgent behavioral health treatment, supportive housing and residential and outpatient care. The campus will also feature primary and specialty medical care, dental services, substance use disorder treatment, and a pharmacy open to the public.

Key programs include:

Youth and Family Care Center : Outpatient care, Children's Crisis Residential Program, Short Term Residential Therapeutic Program and accommodations for families while their children are in treatment

: Outpatient care, Children's Crisis Residential Program, Short Term Residential Therapeutic Program and accommodations for families while their children are in treatment Wellness and Education Center : Intensive outpatient substance use prevention and treatment programs, perinatal specialized programs, children's eating disorder intensive outpatient program, primary care, dentistry, imaging, and a pharmacy

: Intensive outpatient substance use prevention and treatment programs, perinatal specialized programs, children's eating disorder intensive outpatient program, primary care, dentistry, imaging, and a pharmacy Recovery Center : Adult and youth behavioral health urgent care, a sobering center, crisis residential treatment and a residential substance use disorder treatment and detox program

: Adult and youth behavioral health urgent care, a sobering center, crisis residential treatment and a residential substance use disorder treatment and detox program The Residences : Supportive housing, recovery residences and residential behavioral health programs

: Supportive housing, recovery residences and residential behavioral health programs Restorative Care: Adult Residential Facility and Mental Health Rehabilitation Center

The Wellness Village will include amenities that promote community interaction and holistic recovery, such as:

Green spaces and gardens for relaxation and meditation

Sports courts and an activity lawn for physical activity and recreation

Public market and café for community gatherings

Community meeting space for local events and activities

Boarding for pets while their owners receive treatment

About PMB

PMB is a purpose-driven healthcare real estate developer with a mission to improve healthcare delivery, effect change, and positively impact communities. Our company is 100 percent focused on healthcare real estate across the continuum of care including behavioral health, life sciences, ambulatory care centers, medical office buildings, inpatient hospitals, post-acute hospitals, senior living facilities, and parking structures. PMB has developed over 130 facilities to date representing approximately 6.5 million square feet. The firm owns and manages 70 medical facilities comprising over 5.2 million square feet. For more information, please visit our website at www.pmbllc.com.

