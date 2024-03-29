PMI Foods donates 10,000 Pounds of Food Ahead of Easter, Spreading Joy and Hope

SALT LAKE CITY, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Parker Migliorini International (PMI Foods) announced that it is again partnering with City of Refuge to help feed victims of human trafficking and women and children in need this Easter season. This latest donation is aimed at providing support to the most of the most vulnerable in our society.

City of Refuge has transformed the lives of more than 35,000 people City oRefuge

PMI Foods is donating 10,000 lbs pounds of high-quality prime rib that City of Refuge will use to feed members of Atlanta's Westside community this holiday season. The donation of thousands of meals will feed victims of human trafficking, homeless individuals, and many families served by the City of Refuge in Atlanta, Georgia.

"At PMI Foods our mission is to feed the hungry and we delighted to be able to once again support City of Refuge" said Darin Parker, President of PMI Foods. "This Easter as we gather with our loved ones to celebrate, we all must continue to work to help those most in need."

City of Refuge is in the middle of one of Atlanta's most historic and struggling neighborhoods, where nearly 40% of the residents live below the Federal Poverty Level. The organization has been a lifeline for Atlanta's Westside community for over a quarter of a century, providing transitional housing to more than 240 homeless women and children and supporting and sheltering nearly dozens of victims of human trafficking.

"Our support starts with getting people stable which means housing, clothing, healthcare, and food," said Bruce Deel, founder and CEO at City of Refuge. "Let me applaud PMI Foods for their generous donation that will help us continue to do God's work in one of the most deprived zip codes in Atlanta."

PMI Foods is committed to supporting its local community and has a long-standing tradition of giving back, being good corporate citizens and feeding millions all over the world. In 2024, PMI Foods is working hard to support food banks, homeless shelters, and other non-profit organizations around the world.

About Parker Migliorini International LLC

PMI Foods is a global enterprise that supplies an extensive range of products to all major international markets with corporate offices strategically located in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. PMI Foods operates on several platforms representing two brands: PMI Global Solutions; managing product procurement, sales, and logistics, and PMI Distribution; supplying the needs of local wholesale markets, and PMI Food Service, which provides a constant supply source while focusing on personalized services and customer-specific adaptation of products and packaging. Learn about PMI Foods at https://www.pmifoods.com/

About City of Refuge

Since the organization was founded in 1997, City of Refuge has transformed the lives of more than 35,000 people by providing the tools they need to break down barriers through a strategic mix of supportive services that target health & wellness, housing, vocational training, and youth development. The nonprofit is headquartered in Atlanta's historic Westside and has several satellite campuses across the country. Additional information about City of Refuge is available at https://www.cityofrefugeatl.org/

SOURCE PMI Foods