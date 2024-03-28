PMI Foods Gives Easter Donation of 15,000 Pounds of Prime Rib to New Life Church in Arkansas

SALT LAKE CITY, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Parker Migliorini International (PMI Foods) announced a historic partnership with New Life Church in Arkansas to provide meals to the needy. With 18 church campuses across the state, this donation will directly benefit underserved communities and those facing food insecurity.

New Life Church

"PMI Foods is thrilled to be partnering with New Life Church to distribute food across 18 campuses as we work together to feed kids and hungry families across the state of Arkansas," said Darin Parker, President of PMI Foods. "Easter is a time of hope and rebirth, and we are committed to fighting food insecurity as we work to help those in need."

New Life Church in Arkansas has been a beacon of hope and compassion for many years. With a steadfast commitment to serving the community, the church has been actively involved in various charitable works. Its unwavering dedication to supporting those in need has earned it a reputation as a compassionate and caring institution in the state of Arkansas. Through its charity efforts, New Life Church has been able to make a positive impact on a wide range of issues from hunger and homelessness to education and healthcare.

"Our commitment to the community extends far beyond delivering God's word. As shepherds of God's people, every day we put His word into action," said New Life Church Pastor Rick Bezet. "PMI Foods is helping us do God's work with these food donations and we are truly blessed to have such a partner that is committed to ending the hunger crisis in Arkansas."

PMI Foods is committed to deepening the relationship with New Life Church and groups such as Every Arkansan that are committed to hunger relief and helping the needy. With more announcements to come, PMI Foods will continue to make a difference as we work to double our food donation efforts in 2024. Learn about PMI Foods at https://www.pmifoods.com/

About Parker Migliorini International LLC

PMI Foods is a global enterprise that supplies an extensive range of products to all major international markets with corporate offices strategically located in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. PMI Foods operates on several platforms representing two brands: PMI Global Solutions; managing product procurement, sales, and logistics, and PMI Distribution; supplying the needs of local wholesale markets, and PMI Food Service, which provides a constant supply source while focusing on personalized services and customer-specific adaptation of products and packaging.

About New Life Church

God gave Pastor Rick and Michelle the dream of 50 campuses throughout Arkansas; and as we grow, we see Him faithfully moving to accomplish this vision. We continue to see God do immeasurably more than we imagine; it is our joy to see and be a part of the Lord moving through our nation.

Jesus remains at the center of our church, and we aim to honor Him in all we do. As the Church, we are a great force upon the earth, an undeniable presence demonstrating God's love in action. We believe that we are better together, and we love working alongside churches to reach communities for Jesus. We are a people of one heart and soul, made complete by the Spirit of God. Our house is a home for all generations, a place of encouragement and joy, and a family who finds their hope in Jesus. Additional information about New Life Church is available at https://newlifechurch.tv

SOURCE PMI Foods