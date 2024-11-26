PMI Foods Partners with Pastor Paula White-Cain to Donate Hundreds of Turkeys to Those Less Fortunate This Thanksgiving

"Our mission at PMI Foods is to feed the hungry and be a force for good all over the world," stated Darin Parker, President of PMI Foods. "We are delighted to work with our friend Pastor Paula White-Cain and the team at Paula White Ministries to provide food and hope to families this holiday season by supplying hundreds of Turkeys for their Thanksgiving feast."

Paula White Ministries is committed to its mission of serving the community by hosting a special Thanksgiving meal distribution event on the Sunday prior to the holiday. This generous initiative is designed to assist families living in economically challenged neighborhoods, as well as seniors and children attending Title One schools, ensuring they experience the joy of a festive meal.

Each family received a complete Thanksgiving dinner that included high-quality, fully prepared meals. The centerpiece of each feast were premium turkeys provided by PMI Foods, ensuring that recipients enjoy a delicious and nutritious Thanksgiving meal.

"God has strategically placed us in an underserved and impoverished area. Having a strategic partnership with the wonderful team at Parker Migliorini International (PMI Foods) allowed us to provide over 250 full furnished Thanksgiving meals to help those who need it most. Together we are doing God's work by feeding the hungry and I applaud PMI Foods, for once again working alongside Paula White Ministries Church to put smiles on the faces of hundreds of families this Thanksgiving" remarked Pastor Paula White-Cain.

This initiative represents a significant step in PMI Foods' ongoing dedication to addressing hunger issues not only in the United States, but also on a global scale. It is a crucial part of the company's broader commitment to making a positive impact in communities facing food insecurity. Recently, PMI Foods has also shown its support through a partnership with CityServe, specifically aimed at assisting Hurricane Helen relief efforts in Western North Carolina. These actions demonstrate the company's commitment to community resilience and its proactive approach to providing aid during times of crisis.

About Parker Migliorini International LLC

PMI Foods is a global enterprise that supplies an extensive range of products to all major international markets with corporate offices strategically located in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. PMI Foods operates on several platforms representing two brands: PMI Global Solutions; managing product procurement, sales, and logistics, and PMI Distribution; supplying the needs of local wholesale markets, and PMI Food Service, which provides a constant supply source while focusing on personalized services and customer-specific adaptation of products and packaging. To learn more please visit the PMI Foods website at https://www.pmifoods.com.

About Paula White Ministries

Paula White-Cain is the president of Paula White Ministries, headquartered in Apopka, Florida. She is the Senior Pastor of City of Destiny Church and hosts the Christian television program Paula Today. Paula is a renowned life coach, bestselling author, and highly sought-after motivational speaker. Her commitment to humanity is felt worldwide as she reaches out through numerous charities and compassion ministries, fulfilling her mission and call to transform lives, heal hearts, and win souls. To learn more please visit https://paulawhite.org

SOURCE PMI Foods