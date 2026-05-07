PMI U.S. Expands Support for Military Families with $260,000 in New Donations During Military Appreciation Month

New funding strengthens mental health, peer support, and wellness programs; cumulative contributions to Elizabeth Dole Foundation, TAPS, and Veteran Spouse Network reach $810,000

STAMFORD, Conn., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philip Morris International's U.S. businesses (PMI U.S.) today announced new contributions that will expand mental health access, peer support, and wellness resources for thousands of military caregivers, bereaved military families, and spouses nationwide. Timed with Military Appreciation Month—which incorporates Military Caregiver Month (May) and Military Spouse Appreciation Day (May 8)—the additional $260,000 in donations strengthens the business's long-term partnerships with three leading military support organizations: the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors), and the Veteran Spouse Network.

The funding underscores PMI U.S.'s "pragmatic philanthropy" model of corporate giving, which prioritizes sustained support to its philanthropic partners, rather than one-off donations. This approach emphasizes listening to learn, investing for impact, and bringing others together to support those who are doing meaningful work every day.

"Caregivers and spouses are a bedrock of our military community, yet their well-being is too often an afterthought. Their resilience is a quiet strength that deserves our active support," said Marian Salzman, SVP of Corporate Development & Senior Advisor to the U.S. CEO, PMI U.S. "These organizations don't just offer services; they build communities and provide lifelines. Supporting their work is a direct investment in the stability and health of the families who sacrifice so much for our country."

The following contributions continue PMI U.S.'s support for organizations serving military families across every stage of their journey—from spousal support and caregiving to bereavement:

$100,000 to the Elizabeth Dole Foundation , bringing total contributions to $300,000 since 2024, to empower over 8,000 caregivers across 200+ Hidden Heroes Cities with peer support and resource navigation and to support the new Dole Caregiver Fellows class in their national advocacy efforts





, bringing total contributions to $300,000 since 2024, to empower over 8,000 caregivers across 200+ Hidden Heroes Cities with peer support and resource navigation and to support the new Dole Caregiver Fellows class in their national advocacy efforts $100,000 to TAPS , bringing total contributions to $250,000 since 2025, to expand access to the organization's comprehensive nationwide services for thousands of adults grieving the loss of a service member or veteran, including a 24/7 National Military Survivor Helpline, peer support network, and virtual and in-person programming.





, bringing total contributions to $250,000 since 2025, to expand access to the organization's comprehensive nationwide services for thousands of adults grieving the loss of a service member or veteran, including a 24/7 National Military Survivor Helpline, peer support network, and virtual and in-person programming. $60,000 to the Veteran Spouse Network, bringing total contributions to $260,000 since 2024, to support national expansion efforts reaching underserved military spouses transitioning to post-service life and to provide lifesaving suicide prevention training at no cost to hundreds across the military-connected community

These contributions are part of PMI U.S.'s broader, sustained focus on the military community. Since 2022, the business has contributed more than $7 million to military-affiliated organizations nationwide, supporting initiatives ranging from veterans' healthcare and housing to legal services and family wellness.

About the Elizabeth Dole Foundation

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation is the preeminent organization empowering, supporting, and honoring our nation's 14.3 million military and veteran caregivers—the spouses, parents, family members, and friends who care for America's wounded, ill, or injured service members and veterans. Established by Senator Elizabeth Dole in 2012, the Foundation works to empower military and veteran caregivers, their families, and their communities through programs, partnerships, and advocacy that drive innovative, impactful, and sustainable solutions. The Foundation's Hidden Heroes public awareness campaign brings vital attention to the untold stories of military and veteran caregivers, galvanizing action to strengthen support for them in communities across the nation. Visit elizabethdolefoundation.org for more information.

About TAPS

TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors) is the leading national organization providing care and comprehensive survivor support services for the families of America's fallen military heroes. Since 1994, TAPS has offered support to all those grieving the death of a military loved one through peer-based emotional support, connections with grief and trauma resources, grief seminars and retreats for adults, Good Grief Camps for children and teens, casework assistance, connections to community-based care, online and in-person support groups, and the 24/7 National Military Survivor Helpline, all at no cost to surviving families. For more information and to get involved, visit TAPS.org.

About Veteran Spouse Network

The Veteran Spouse Network (VSN) provides evidence‑based peer support, training, and tools to help military and veteran spouses and families grow through every phase of life. Established in 2016, VSN creates welcoming, peer‑led spaces where spouses, partners, and caregivers feel seen, supported, and equipped to strengthen their well‑being through connection and shared experiences. VSN offers free programs, including peer support groups and 1:1 connections, wellness workshops, suicide prevention trainings, and educational seminars that help families navigate the transitions of military and post‑military life. By combining research‑backed programming with real‑life lived experience, VSN ensures that no one who loves a service member or veteran has to navigate this journey alone. Visit veteranspousenetwork.org to get involved.

About PMI U.S.: Invested In America

Philip Morris International Inc.'s U.S. businesses are invested in America's future and advancing a smoke-free nation. The businesses are committed to providing the approximately 25 million legal-age consumers who smoke cigarettes with better, smoke-free alternatives and to ensuring the products are marketed responsibly. From PMI's global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and other locations nationwide, PMI U.S. contributes leadership, jobs, investment, and innovation in the U.S. The U.S. businesses employ more than 3,000 people across America and operate product manufacturing facilities, including in Aurora, Colorado, Owensboro, Kentucky, and Wilson, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.uspmi.com.

References to "PMI" mean the Philip Morris International family of companies. "PMI U.S.," "we," "our," and "us" refer to one or more PMI U.S. businesses.

SOURCE PMI US Corporate Services, Inc.